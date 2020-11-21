Billings churches already communing online as COVID guidelines get stricter

Since the weather turned cold, members of the Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ have worshiped together online.
The congregation of about 200 people had been gathering for Sunday services outdoors, to permit for social distancing, but once the nice weather waned the church went online only.
Rev. Amy Carter produces YouTube videos of her Sunday services for members to watch.
"The numbers for the virus keep going up and many of my congregation members are elderly, including some of my staff, and so I just didn’t want to expose people to the virus," Carter said.
On Thursday, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton instituted more restrictions for the county as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Friday, the county exceeded 5,000 active cases and 112 deaths.
Those restrictions included a 50% capacity limit on all places of assembly, including places of worship. Previously, and for most of the summer, churches were able to operate at 75% capacity.
But many churches in Billings had already begun to rely on live streaming services and were operating well below 50% in-person capacity to adjust to social distancing guidelines.
St. Patrick Co-Cathedral has only been operating at about 30% capacity during Sunday mass, said Rev. Robert Grosch. Mass is streamed online for people unable to attend.
Staff disinfect the church before and after each service, and those in attendance socially distance and wear masks.
"We’ve pretty much gotten into groove at this point," Grosch said. "This is the normal for now."
Parishioners are adjusting to streamed services. The biggest adjustment is funeral services and weddings — both typically large familial events that can become large sources of infections.
"People wanted big celebrations and you couldn’t do that to keep people safe," Grosch said. "That’s the biggest negative impact, for funerals particularly."
Grosch said with services pared down, the church has been slightly financially impacted by the pandemic.
Pastor Mark Erickson, of Faith E. Church, said about half of the congregation typically tunes in online and those who do attend Sundays in-person wear masks and socially distance.
The church went from seeing attendance of about 650 to 800 on a given Sunday to 200 or 350.
As COVID-19 cases have recently spiked, especially since September, Erickson said he's noticed more churchgoers opting to view services online.
"More people have either contracted it, or quarantined or are just being more careful," he said.
Faith E. Church had a streaming service before COVID-19 hit, so it wasn't a huge adjustment for the church.
For Carter at Mayflower, switching to video sermons was an interesting learning curve, both for herself and for her parishioners.
"I’ve been really impressed at all their willingness to try new things," she said.
Carter said things like pastoral care have been difficult to do over the phone or on Zoom.
"I’m trying to make phone calls to parishioners to see how they are doing and I also have a group of women in our church who will send out cards to everybody to let them know we’re thinking of them and holding them in our prayers," she said.
Still, Carter said there was an upside to having to connect online. She's begun participating in a weekly Zoom meeting with other religious leaders across the state, to commune, share advice and connect.
Through the online meetings she's finally gotten to meet some of her colleagues from different churches in Billings.
"That’s been awesome," she said.
Holidays
And as many enter the holiday season, churches are gearing up for alternative ways to conduct holiday services.
For the first time in her 27 years of ministry, Carter will be conducting a Christmas Eve communion over Zoom and posting a service to YouTube.
Faith E. and St. Patrick Co-Cathedral will both be holding in-person Christmas services, both implementing a "reservation" system to ensure big crowds are avoided.
The Centers for Disease Control have advised people to avoid travel while celebrating holidays, and to keep celebrations at home strictly with household members.
RiverStone Health is also encouraging people to participate in church or religious gatherings this holiday season online.
"We’re all in this together as a community, it’s not just churches," Erickson said. "That’s the unique thing in a pandemic is it affects literally everybody."
