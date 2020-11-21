Billings churches already communing online as COVID guidelines get stricter

As COVID-19 cases have recently spiked, especially since September, Erickson said he's noticed more churchgoers opting to view services online.

"More people have either contracted it, or quarantined or are just being more careful," he said.

Faith E. Church had a streaming service before COVID-19 hit, so it wasn't a huge adjustment for the church.

For Carter at Mayflower, switching to video sermons was an interesting learning curve, both for herself and for her parishioners.

"I’ve been really impressed at all their willingness to try new things," she said.

Carter said things like pastoral care have been difficult to do over the phone or on Zoom.

"I’m trying to make phone calls to parishioners to see how they are doing and I also have a group of women in our church who will send out cards to everybody to let them know we’re thinking of them and holding them in our prayers," she said.

Still, Carter said there was an upside to having to connect online. She's begun participating in a weekly Zoom meeting with other religious leaders across the state, to commune, share advice and connect.