Billings city administrator gets good marks and potential raise in annual performance review

It's been four years and Billings City Administrator Chris Kukulski is still the man for the job.

"The bottom line for the public is, we like what Chris is doing," said Mayor Bill Cole. "We hope that he continues with us."

Cole described the council's process conducting Kukulski's job performance review as a smooth and productive experience that involved feedback from council members and the city department heads that report directly to Kukulski.

It was the first time the city had included Kukulski's department heads as part of the review, seeking their input on their boss's performance. They all believed it made for a more thorough performance review.

"It was a fun discussion," said council member Mike Boyett.

The review and an updated, three-year employment agreement with a 3% raise gets a final vote from city council in two weeks. The council had planned to approve the package this week but questions about how Kukulski's retirement compensation was worded made some council members uncomfortable.

The 3% raise would bring Kukulski's annual compensation to $206,435, the second-highest city administrator's pay in the state; Bozeman is highest with an annual city administrator salary of $275,000.

Council agreed that it was fair compensation in line with market rates for the person managing the state's largest city. But council member Tom Rupsis worried that the way Kukulski's retirement benefits are laid out in his agreement could artificially inflate his compensation forcing the city to hire Kukulski's replacement at a higher — and artificially inflated — salary.

Part of Kukulski's compensation includes a 12% contribution from the city that pays into his state retirement account. New language in the employment agreement would give Kukulskui the flexibility to take a portion of that 12% as take-home pay.

Rupsis and Cole worried that that language was too imprecise and could potentially leave open the possibility that should Kukulski choose to take home some of that 12% it would, at least on paper, increase the amount of his official base pay.

"In which case we might be out of line with the market," Rupsis said.

Council representatives and Kukulski will take the next two weeks to tighten up the retirement benefit language with the goal of leaving in the flexibility and bring it back for approval on Nov. 28.

Kukulski was hired by the city in October 2018 on a $179,000 contract and started the next month. Before joining Billings, Kukulski was the executive vice president for business development at Zoot Enterprises in Billings, and before that the former Bozeman and Kalispell city manager.

Since his hiring, Kukulski has helped the city pass two public safety mill levies, steered city services through the COVID-19 pandemic and helped find a new home for City Hall.