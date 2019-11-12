The Billings City Council feels no buyer's remorse.
Following a closed session late Tuesday afternoon, council members gave city administrator Chris Kukulski passing grades on his first year on the job. Kukulski was hired last November and Tuesday's performance review was his first full job evaluation.
"We appreciate what you've done," said council member Mike Yakowich. "We look forward to working more with you."
Specifically, council members highlighted Kukulski's driven work ethic, his knowledge of city processes and issues, and his availability; Kukulski meets weekly with each member of the council.
With the positive job evaluation came a pay raise. The council voted 10-1 to give Kukulski a 1.5% increase in his salary. Roy Neese was the lone dissenting vote.
The pay hike could have been higher — an annual cost of living increase typically is 3% — but the city spent into reserves this year to balance its budget and will likely go to voters next year seeking a mill levy to pay for public safety needs.
"Chris is not overpaid by any means relative to the market," said Mayor Bill Cole.
Kukulski's salary is still below the median for city managers in places comparable to Billings, like Fargo, North Dakota, and Casper, Wyoming.
Kukulski's first job review came in May at his six-month mark, when he similarly received positive feedback from the council and was given a 5% raise. That raise was part of a provision in his contract that allowed for the possibility of an increase at the six-month mark if he had a good review.
Like he did Monday night, Neese opposed the raise in May, stating it had nothing to do with Kukulski's job performance but instead was a reflection on the city's current finances.
Kukulski was hired in October 2018 on a $179,000 contract and started the next month. The 5% raise in May increased his pay by about $8,900. The 1.5% raise approved Monday night would increase his salary roughly by an additional $2,818. Together they've increased Kukulski's annual salary to about $190,718.
Before joining the city, Kukulski was the executive vice president for business development at Zoot Enterprises in Billings, and before that the former Bozeman and Kalispell city manager.