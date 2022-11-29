Billings city administrator gets OK for 3 more years; pay raised to $206K

Billings City Administrator Chris Kukulski received a three-year, $206,435 vote of confidence from City Council this week.

On Monday council approved Kukulski's performance review along with an updated, three-year employment agreement that included a 3% raise.

The 3% raise would bring Kukulski's annual compensation to $206,435, the second-highest city administrator's pay in the state; Bozeman is highest with an annual city administrator salary of $275,000.

Council agreed that it was fair compensation in line with market rates for the person managing the state's largest city.

While Kukulski has been broadly praised by council for his job performance over the years, he's never had his contract renewed with a unanimous vote.

Each time Kukulski's contract has come up for approval since his hiring in 2018, at least one council member has voted against renewal. Often, the dissenting vote is couched as an objection to a pay raise while the city sits under financial stress.

Council member Pam Purinton was the only dissenting vote on Monday and she cast it after expressing some discomfort with the latitude given to Kukulski by his contract for city-paid professional development expenditures, like attending conferences or training.

"To me, it's very open-ended," she said.

Council member Roy Neese, who voted against Kukulski's contract in 2019 because of the raise it included, pushed back on Purinton's assessment. He pointed to his own experience with hiring executives and the contract language he's seen that dictates professional development expenditures.

"This is very standard," he said.

Council was set to approve Kukulski's contract earlier this month but a question about how to interpret the deferred compensation option in his contract delayed the vote.

Part of Kukulski's compensation includes a 12% contribution from the city that pays into his state retirement account. New language in the employment agreement gives Kukulski the flexibility to take a portion of that 12% as take-home pay.

Council members worried that the language was too imprecise and would have potentially left open the possibility that should Kukulski choose to take home some of that 12% it would, at least on paper, increase the amount of his official base pay.

Last week, council and staff adjusted the contract to specify that whatever Kukulski chooses to take home of that 12% contribution would not be calculated as a part of his base salary or base pay.

Kukulski's job performance review was smooth and productive, and it involved feedback from council members and from the city department heads that report directly to Kukulski, said Mayor Bill Cole.

It was the first time the city had included Kukulski's department heads as part of the review, seeking their input on their boss's performance. They all believed it made for a more thorough performance review.

Kukulski was hired by the city in October 2018 on a $179,000 contract and started the next month. Before joining Billings, Kukulski was the executive vice president for business development at Zoot Enterprises in Billings, and before that the former Bozeman and Kalispell city manager.

Since his hiring, Kukulski has helped the city pass two public safety mill levies, steered city services through the COVID-19 pandemic and helped find a new home for City Hall.