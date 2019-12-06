A proposed ordinance that would bar any organization contracting with the city of Billings from endorsing a city council candidate could cause legal trouble, suggests a memo from the city's legal department.
City attorney Brent Brooks released a five-page memo Thursday detailing the potential impact of the proposed ordinance and recommending the council reject it.
"This proposed ordinance appears to unfairly restrict the free speech of those involved," Brooks and assistant city attorney Gina Dahl wrote. "Therefore, using a strict scrutiny standard it is our opinion the city council lacks a compelling governmental interest of restricting endorsements of Council candidates."
Last month, Council member Reg Gibbs proposed the city stop doing business with any organization that endorses candidates as a way to prevent potential conflicts of interest. Gibbs, who was appointed to the council in February 2018, did not seek re-election last month and will leave the council at the end of the year.
The language in his proposed city code amendment would bar organizations that do business with the city from endorsing candidates. Should an organization endorse anyway, the city would have to sever its contract with that organization.
The proposal also stipulates that council members who have been endorsed by an organization recuse themselves from any decision that might impact the endorsing organization.
Gibbs proposed the code amendment as a council initiative, a procedural move that allows council members to get items on a future agenda where the council can take action.
The council voted 6-5 to make the proposal an agenda item. Members anticipated the item would appear on a meeting agenda in December, thus allowing for a full debate and then a vote.
However, Gibbs notified council members earlier this week that he would withdraw his initiative at the next council meeting.
"I will not be going forward with it," he said Thursday night.
Earlier, Gibbs expressed frustration that opponents to his initiative focused on its freedom of speech implications. He said the purpose was an attempt to curb undue influence on the council.
The issue is "about the independence of the city council," Gibbs said by email last month. "It is about the influence on the council of groups that are not part of city government but have an unusual amount of influence on government because of their contracts with the city."
The memo from the city's attorneys highlighted years of case law establishing the preeminence of free speech protections in the realm of political campaigns and candidate endorsements. It also pointed to some of the potential unintended consequences that could be created by the proposed ordinance.
"It is our opinion this proposed ordinance does not satisfy the heavy burden the government carries," Brooks and Dahl wrote. "Additionally we do not believe there is an alternative to propose that would satisfy this burden and for that reason we would not recommend adopting this ordinance."