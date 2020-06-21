Billings city budget runs out of cushion

Instead, the council is hopeful its repeal-and-replace public safety mill levy will pass with voters this fall.

The repeal-and-replace plan is based on an $8 million public safety mill levy that was passed by voters in 2004. It's still on the books and continues to draw property taxes from city residents to fund police, fire and 911 services today.

The new mill levy proposed by the council will give voters the option of repealing the 2004 public safety mill levy, which specified that it would collect $8 million every year, and replace it with a new levy that uses language based on a specific number of mills.

The new levy would collect 60 mills worth of funding from property owners instead of a set dollar amount. In 2004, 60 mills was the equivalent of $8 million; in 2020, it's worth about $12 million.

If voters approve, the new mill levy would add an additional $4 million into the public safety budget, helping close this year's budget gap.