Billings city budget runs out of cushion

As the Billings City Council reaches the end of its budgeting process, it faces a shortfall of millions of dollars and a decision of how much of its reserves to use to put those numbers in the black.
It's nearly identical to problems the council faced in 2019.
The city faces a $7 million shortfall for the 2020-2021 budget. Last year, it dealt with a shortfall of about about $6 million. To bridge that gap last year, the council pulled $4 million from its unobligated reserve fund and cut $2 million from its general fund and public safety budgets.
Having used the unobligated reserves last year, the city this year is looking elsewhere for the additional funds, notably in a new public safety mill levy that would replace one passed by voters in 2004.
Additionally, the city maintains a formal reserve of about $13 million, which is required by city policy. That reserve is used to demonstrate the city's fiscal health, which helps Billings maintain a high credit rating.
The council could approve spending from that reserve account, but that type of move usually comes as a worst-case scenario, said the city's finance director, Andy Zoeller.
Instead, the council is hopeful its repeal-and-replace public safety mill levy will pass with voters this fall.
The repeal-and-replace plan is based on an $8 million public safety mill levy that was passed by voters in 2004. It's still on the books and continues to draw property taxes from city residents to fund police, fire and 911 services today.
The new mill levy proposed by the council will give voters the option of repealing the 2004 public safety mill levy, which specified that it would collect $8 million every year, and replace it with a new levy that uses language based on a specific number of mills.
The new levy would collect 60 mills worth of funding from property owners instead of a set dollar amount. In 2004, 60 mills was the equivalent of $8 million; in 2020, it's worth about $12 million.
If voters approve, the new mill levy would add an additional $4 million into the public safety budget, helping close this year's budget gap.
Along with the new levy, the city has proposed $1.5 million in cuts to the general and public safety funds. Those savings come from not hiring a proposed public information officer, foregoing a Lean Six Sigma program the city had looked to launch next year, eliminating an assistant coordinator position from the parks department and cutting various expenditures from the fire and police departments.
City staff is also proposing that the council move $1 million of the parks budget out of the general fund and place it into the maintenance district, Park District 1, raising the fees there to pay for it.
As a maintenance district, PD1 assesses fees each year from property owners in town and those fees are set by the council. Currently, the median homeowner in Billings each year pays $27 in PD1 fees.
Finally, city staff has proposed the council pull $700,000 from reserves to finish bridging the budget gap.
Building the budget this year has been fraught as council members have weighed what services and positions to cut and what fees and taxes to raise to make ends meet. Since last year, the city has recommended that council move all of the parks department's $2 million budget out of the general fund and place it into Park District 1.
The recommendation is anathema to some council members, who believe the city should go to voters if it needs more money instead of unilaterally assessing more fees from homeowners through Park District 1.
The city council will vote on approving the budget at its meeting Monday night.
