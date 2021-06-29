Billings City Council approves 2022 budget, public to vote on safety levy in November

The Billings City Council approved next year’s budget Monday night, with major projects throughout the city along with several new positions slated for funding in the fiscal year of 2022.
During the same meeting in which the council also approved to send a new public safety mill to voters in November, members voted 8-3 to adopt the budget.
“We have experienced too much violent crime. Too much crime, period. We want to get back to where we were only 12-15 years ago, which is that Billings commonly found itself below national averages and right at or below state averages in most crime statistics,” City Administrator Chris Kukulski said to City Council members.
The approved budget took into account financial support from the federal government. Those funds have jump-started major projects planned by the city that have stalled for several years due to budgetary shortfalls, including the purchase of the Stillwater Building downtown to serve as a law and justice center and City Hall.
Several council members voiced their concern over allocating $11.6 million of the city’s general fund toward securing the building before its final cost had been determined. The buy-sell agreement between Billings and WC Commercial, which owns the building, totaled $17 million. Federal funds from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act could fill the financial gap in relocating the city’s offices, the Gazette previously reported.
“It wouldn’t make sense to delay adoption of the budget because we don’t know what final numbers are,” said City Finance Director Andy Zoeller.
Kukulski said the $11.6 million set aside for the purchase had been allocated, but not yet appropriated. A “purchase of that magnitude” would be up to the council to approve, and the council will see the agreement with the head of WC Commercial on July 12.
During a presentation to city council members Thursday, Zoeller named the water treatment plant between 48th Street West and Shiloh Road and the inner belt loop connecting the Heights to the West End as other major projects budgeted for the next year.
Included in 2022’s budget is the creation of 15 full-time positions with the city, among them a public information officer with a yearly salary of $80-90,000. The PIO for the City of Billings would be to communicate major developments to the public, and between departments, along with assisting in writing grant applications.
Before approval for the second hearing of the latest public safety mill levy came to a vote, Kukulski said violent crime rates have risen more than 200% in the past decade. As recently as last Thursday, Billings Police responded to gunfire downtown that sent two men with the hospital with gunshot wounds. Although the circumstances regarding how both men were shot remain under investigation, one man later died.
Billings residents showed massive support for a $12 million public safety mill levy by a 2-1 margin in November 2020. The latest safety levy would go to voters November 2, and would add $7.1 million if approved for the city to spend on its fire and police departments, along with local code enforcement.
The Center for Public Safety Management, a non-profit specializing in data collection and analysis for firefighting and law enforcement agencies, conducted a survey of both the Billings Police Department and the Billings Fire Department during the past year. The survey, the results of which Kukulski presented to the council, showed 102 recommendations for BPD and 34 for BFD. Per those recommendations, the safety mill would add eight full-time police officers and two fully staffed medical quick response teams.
Ward Two Council Member Roy Neese said that although he agrees that the levy should go up to a public vote, some residents will remember that the city already tried implementing quick response teams staffed by BFD in 2012. The program was abandoned after tensions between Billings fire officials.
Assistant Fire Chief Matt Hoppel to council members the difference between then and what is proposed is that the deployment of a quick response team will not dip into current BFD staff or vehicles.
“The goal, per the CPSM report, is to keep our fire units in service, and take on the overflow with these (quick response) units,” Hoppel said.
A household valued at $217,000, the median for Billings, would pay about $100 a year, Kukulki said, should the levy be approved.