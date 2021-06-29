Billings City Council approves 2022 budget, public to vote on safety levy in November

The Billings City Council approved next year’s budget Monday night, with major projects throughout the city along with several new positions slated for funding in the fiscal year of 2022.

During the same meeting in which the council also approved to send a new public safety mill to voters in November, members voted 8-3 to adopt the budget.

“We have experienced too much violent crime. Too much crime, period. We want to get back to where we were only 12-15 years ago, which is that Billings commonly found itself below national averages and right at or below state averages in most crime statistics,” City Administrator Chris Kukulski said to City Council members.

The approved budget took into account financial support from the federal government. Those funds have jump-started major projects planned by the city that have stalled for several years due to budgetary shortfalls, including the purchase of the Stillwater Building downtown to serve as a law and justice center and City Hall.