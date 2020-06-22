Billings city council approves budget for coming year; massive cuts to parks avoided

After more than two hours of debate and a handful of procedural twists and turns, the Billings City Council approved the next year's budget at Monday night's council meeting.
At the heart of the debate was the city's general fund and public safety fund budgets, which make up a small percentage of the overall budget. Shortfalls in funding have forced the council to approve spending into the city's reserves now two years in a row.
The budget approved by council Monday night includes cuts of $530,000 from the city's fire and police departments, cuts of $160,000 from the parks department and drawing $700,000 from reserves.
Overall, the city had faced a $7 million shortfall for the 2020-2021 budget, which was up from the shortfall of about about $6 million last year. To bridge that gap last year, the council pulled $4 million from its unobligated reserve fund and cut $2 million from its general fund and public safety budgets.
This year, instead of pulling millions of dollars from reserves, council is hoping a public safety mill levy will pass with voters to add about $4 million to its public safety fund.
The most contentious part of the council's budget discussions this spring has been the parks department budget. That budget sits in the city's general fund; city staff have recommended for the past year moving part of its budget to Park District 1, a maintenance district that's funded through fees that are assessed from property owners in the city.
In a surprise move, the council approved Monday night pulling $1 million out of the parks budget and moving it to Park District 1, which will raise fees on the average homeowner from $27 a year to $41 a year.
By approving the budget Monday night and moving part of the parks department's budget into Park District 1 the city will not be making the massive cuts to the parks department that had threatened to shut down public pools and other services.
The parks issue brought more attention to the budgeting process this year. Last year when council approved the budget no residents gave public comment at the meeting. Monday night, eight residents called into the meeting and spoke their minds about the various budget proposals.
Ultimately, the budget passed with a 7-4 vote. Voting against the budget were council members Pam Purinton, Frank Ewalt, Roy Neese and Kendra Shaw. Purinton, Ewalt and Neese opposed moving the $1 million from the parks budget into Park District 1. Shaw opposed only moving $1 million into Park District 1; earlier in the evening she had proposed moving $1.7 million into Park District 1.
