Billings city council approves budget for coming year; massive cuts to parks avoided

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After more than two hours of debate and a handful of procedural twists and turns, the Billings City Council approved the next year's budget at Monday night's council meeting.

At the heart of the debate was the city's general fund and public safety fund budgets, which make up a small percentage of the overall budget. Shortfalls in funding have forced the council to approve spending into the city's reserves now two years in a row.

The budget approved by council Monday night includes cuts of $530,000 from the city's fire and police departments, cuts of $160,000 from the parks department and drawing $700,000 from reserves.

Overall, the city had faced a $7 million shortfall for the 2020-2021 budget, which was up from the shortfall of about about $6 million last year. To bridge that gap last year, the council pulled $4 million from its unobligated reserve fund and cut $2 million from its general fund and public safety budgets.

This year, instead of pulling millions of dollars from reserves, council is hoping a public safety mill levy will pass with voters to add about $4 million to its public safety fund.