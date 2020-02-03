Billings City Council debates best way forward with potential public safety mill levy

In a spirited discussion, Billings City Council members debated on Monday night how quickly to address the gap in the city's public safety funding.

The council has been talking in earnest since last summer about the need to seek a public safety mill levy from voters after using up portions of its reserves to pass its general fund budget in June.

In order to keep from using all its reserves over the next couple years, the city will need help covering law enforcement, fire department and municipal court expenses, the biggest expenditures out of the city's general fund budget.

The council has until June 8 to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would authorize a public safety mill levy election to have it in front of voters by the end of the year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But to get there, the council has to decide whether to go after a public safety mill levy and then what the mill levy will potentially include. The debate on Monday night centered on going after a small mill levy that would keep the city's budget afloat or seeking a larger mill levy that would increase funding to the police department, fire department and municipal court.