Billings City Council debates best way forward with potential public safety mill levy

In a spirited discussion, Billings City Council members debated on Monday night how quickly to address the gap in the city's public safety funding.
The council has been talking in earnest since last summer about the need to seek a public safety mill levy from voters after using up portions of its reserves to pass its general fund budget in June.
In order to keep from using all its reserves over the next couple years, the city will need help covering law enforcement, fire department and municipal court expenses, the biggest expenditures out of the city's general fund budget.
The council has until June 8 to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would authorize a public safety mill levy election to have it in front of voters by the end of the year.
But to get there, the council has to decide whether to go after a public safety mill levy and then what the mill levy will potentially include. The debate on Monday night centered on going after a small mill levy that would keep the city's budget afloat or seeking a larger mill levy that would increase funding to the police department, fire department and municipal court.
A mill levy that would just keep the budget afloat would cost roughly $140 a year on a home worth $211,000, the median price for a home in Billings.
The larger mill levy would add about 40 new officers to the police department, increase staff levels at the fire department and include the construction of a new fire house and direct more resources to municipal court.
To do that, the mill levy would cost taxpayers roughly $296 a year if they owned a home worth $211,000.
Along with seeking additional funding from taxpayers, the council will also look at increasing the amount the city charges Yellowstone County to share fire services with county residents, increasing court fines by $50 and looking at how to better use impact fees.
The hope among council members is that finding efficiencies in other areas of public safety will demonstrate to voters they are doing their due diligence in finding ways to solve the funding problem and relying on more than just property owners.