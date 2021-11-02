Billings City Council election results have some surprises

Incumbent Denise Joy leads challenger Charlie Loveridge in early results Tuesday night.

Joy led Loveridge with 2,944 votes to 2,567 in the first batch of results released just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Joy is a one-term incumbent who was elected to the council in 2017. Loveridge currently serves as the president of the MetraPark Advisory Board.

Ward 4

Dan Tidswell showed an early lead in the three-way race for a seat on city council in initial results posted Tuesday night.

Tidswell was leading the field with 3,326 votes, followed by Mary Hernandez with 2,955 votes and Tim Warburton with 2,024 votes.

The three candidates are all newcomers vying for the seat held by Penny Ronning, a one-term council member. Ronning decided earlier this year to not seek reelection.

Ward 5

Tom Rupsis posted an early lead in the three-way race for a seat representing Ward 5 on the City Council.

Rupsis was leading with 1,994 votes, followed by Fred Wilburn with 1,775 votes and Dennis Ulvestad with 1,743 votes.