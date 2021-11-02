Billings City Council election results

Surprises and disappointments punctuated the five races for open seats on the Billings City Council.
In all 12 candidates are vying for five seats on the council; two of them are incumbents fighting to keep their seats. Early results showed strong turnout across the five wards and a couple of close races. Here are the initial results; updates will continue through the night as the Yellowstone County Election Office posts results.
Ward 1
Early results Tuesday show Ed Gulick leading opponent Stephanie Krueger for a seat on city council representing Ward 1.
Gulick led Krueger 1,949 votes to 1,467 in the first batch of results released just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The two candidates were running to replace Mike Yakawich, who termed out after serving eight years on city council.
Ward 2
Incumbent Frank Ewalt trailed behind challenger Jennifer Owen in early results Tuesday night.
Owen currently leads the race with 2,989 votes, to 2,447 for Ewalt, in the first batch of results released just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Ewalt is a one-term incumbent on the council who has served since 2017.
Ward 3
Incumbent Denise Joy leads challenger Charlie Loveridge in early results Tuesday night.
Joy led Loveridge with 2,944 votes to 2,567 in the first batch of results released just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Joy is a one-term incumbent who was elected to the council in 2017. Loveridge currently serves as the president of the MetraPark Advisory Board.
Ward 4
Dan Tidswell showed an early lead in the three-way race for a seat on city council in initial results posted Tuesday night.
Tidswell was leading the field with 3,326 votes, followed by Mary Hernandez with 2,955 votes and Tim Warburton with 2,024 votes.
The three candidates are all newcomers vying for the seat held by Penny Ronning, a one-term council member. Ronning decided earlier this year to not seek reelection.
Ward 5
Tom Rupsis posted an early lead in the three-way race for a seat representing Ward 5 on the City Council.
Rupsis was leading with 1,994 votes, followed by Fred Wilburn with 1,775 votes and Dennis Ulvestad with 1,743 votes.
The three candidates were running to replace council member Shaun Brown, who terms out this year after serving eight years on city council.
Billings City Council candidates respond to Gazette questions
The Billings Gazette sent out questionnaires to the 12 candidates running for city council across Billings' five wards. The requests included five questions, each with a 100-word limit.
The Billings Gazette sent out questionnaires to the 12 candidates running for city council across Billings' five wards. The requests included five questions, each with a 100-word limit.
The Billings Gazette sent out questionnaires to the 12 candidates running for city council across Billings' five wards. The requests included five questions, each with a 100-word limit.
The Billings Gazette sent out questionnaires to the 12 candidates running for city council across Billings' five wards. The requests included five questions, each with a 100-word limit.
The Billings Gazette sent out questionnaires to the 12 candidates running for city council across Billings' five wards. The requests included five questions, each with a 100-word limit.
The Billings Gazette sent out questionnaires to the 12 candidates running for city council across Billings' five wards. The requests included five questions, each with a 100-word limit.