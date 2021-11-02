Billings City Council election results

Surprises and disappointments punctuated the five races for open seats on the Billings City Council.

In all 12 candidates are vying for five seats on the council; two of them are incumbents fighting to keep their seats. Early results showed strong turnout across the five wards and a couple of close races. Here are the initial results; updates will continue through the night as the Yellowstone County Election Office posts results.

Ward 1

Early results Tuesday show Ed Gulick leading opponent Stephanie Krueger for a seat on city council representing Ward 1.

Gulick led Krueger 1,949 votes to 1,467 in the first batch of results released just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The two candidates were running to replace Mike Yakawich, who termed out after serving eight years on city council.

Ward 2

Incumbent Frank Ewalt trailed behind challenger Jennifer Owen in early results Tuesday night.