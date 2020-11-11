Billings City Council gives high marks, small raise to city administrator

The Billings city administrator has been on the job for two years this week and received positive ratings in his annual performance review and a small raise from the city council.
Chris Kukulski was executive vice president for business development at Zoot Enterprises when he was hired by Billings in 2018. Before that, he had worked as city administrator in Bozeman and Kalispell.
In his annual review, Billings City Council members lauded Kukulski for deftly navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping city services running while city offices were required to close and staff largely worked from home.
Essential work like water and sewer services and garbage removal continued during the pandemic without interruption, and many of the procedures the city put in place, like closing the library and installing protective equipment in city buses, helped keep city employees and staff safe.
"It's commendable," said council member Mike Yakawich. "I commend him for adjusting to all of that. I appreciate his leadership."
The council met earlier this week in closed session to evaluate Kukulski's performance and then summarized it during the regular city council meeting. Mayor Bill Cole described the evaluation among council members, and then the discussion between the council and Kukulski, as "frank."
"The council was very pleased with the hard work and professionalism," Cole said.
Kukulski was also singled out for his leadership on crafting the public safety mill levy and working to get it passed with voters. Voters approved the levy nearly 2 to 1 in a September vote.
Council members also pointed to the $11.6 million federal grant awarded to the city earlier this year that will fund the completion of the Inner Belt Loop road project connecting Billings' Heights to the West End.
City staff applied for the grant last year and lost out to Missoula. As a result, staff improved the application to stand out to the U.S. Department of Transportation, which awards the money.
The council also voted 10-1 to give Kukulski a 2% raise; council member Frank Ewalt was the lone no vote.
Kukulski began working for Billings in November 2018 on a $179,000 contract. The contract stipulated that he would have his first evaluation at 6 months with a raise contingent on a positive review.
The council gave him high marks that May and voted to give him a 5% raise, which increased his pay by about $8,900. At his one-year review last November, the council again gave Kukulski a positive job review and voted at that point to give him a 1.5% raise, which increased his salary by an additional $2,818.
Kukulski's current annual salary is about $190,718. The 2% raise he received this week will increase his pay to roughly $194,532.
Cole pointed out that Kukulski's pay is still competitive compared to the region's city administrator market.
