Billings City Council gives high marks, small raise to city administrator

The Billings city administrator has been on the job for two years this week and received positive ratings in his annual performance review and a small raise from the city council.

Chris Kukulski was executive vice president for business development at Zoot Enterprises when he was hired by Billings in 2018. Before that, he had worked as city administrator in Bozeman and Kalispell.

In his annual review, Billings City Council members lauded Kukulski for deftly navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping city services running while city offices were required to close and staff largely worked from home.

Essential work like water and sewer services and garbage removal continued during the pandemic without interruption, and many of the procedures the city put in place, like closing the library and installing protective equipment in city buses, helped keep city employees and staff safe.

"It's commendable," said council member Mike Yakawich. "I commend him for adjusting to all of that. I appreciate his leadership."