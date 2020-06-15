Billings City Council looks at steep cuts to balance budget

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

News last week that the Billings Parks and Recreation Board voted to potentially cut $1.5 million from its budget took City Council members by surprise.

They expressed frustration at their Monday night meeting over learning through angry phone calls and emails last week that the parks board had voted to potentially shut down Rose Park and South Park pools, the batting cages and cut the positions of over 100 seasonal staffers.

"I'm very disappointed with how and when the recommended were cuts disclosed," said council member Mike Boyett.

City administrator Chris Kukulski apologized. Earlier in the month the city council had requested that staff show what $1.5 million in cuts would look like to the parks department. It also asked that it do the same with the city's administration office by cutting $1 million and with the fire and police departments by cutting $500,000 from each.

The parks board met on Wednesday, a day after Kukulski and his staff had sketched out the proposed cuts to the parks department. And so Kukulski met with the parks board first before reporting back and presenting the suggested cuts to the council, something he now regrets doing, he explained Monday night.