Billings City Council looks at steep cuts to balance budget

News last week that the Billings Parks and Recreation Board voted to potentially cut $1.5 million from its budget took City Council members by surprise.
They expressed frustration at their Monday night meeting over learning through angry phone calls and emails last week that the parks board had voted to potentially shut down Rose Park and South Park pools, the batting cages and cut the positions of over 100 seasonal staffers.
"I'm very disappointed with how and when the recommended were cuts disclosed," said council member Mike Boyett.
City administrator Chris Kukulski apologized. Earlier in the month the city council had requested that staff show what $1.5 million in cuts would look like to the parks department. It also asked that it do the same with the city's administration office by cutting $1 million and with the fire and police departments by cutting $500,000 from each.
The parks board met on Wednesday, a day after Kukulski and his staff had sketched out the proposed cuts to the parks department. And so Kukulski met with the parks board first before reporting back and presenting the suggested cuts to the council, something he now regrets doing, he explained Monday night.
The city hopes to wrap up its budget by the end of June. It's been a fraught process as the council works to bridge a potential $7 million budget gap.
One bright spot was news that Billings will see no dip in its tax revenue this year, something city leaders had worried about with the slowdown in the economy due to COVID-19 shutdowns this spring.
The city usually collects about 92% of the property taxes its owed each year. It appears the city will collect between 91% and 94% this year, Kukulski said.
Additionally, Billings will receive $4.2 million through the federal CARES Act in the form of reimbursements for money the city spent on responding to issues related to COVID-19.
However, much of Monday night was spent by council members looking for places to make cuts in order to avoid dipping into city reserves. In the discussion, the council directed Kukulski to remove the hiring of a public information officer for the next year and to freeze the cost-of-living pay raises to managers and department heads in the administration department.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.