Billings City Council, mayoral races draw 14 candidates

The five races for seats on Billings City Council along with the race for mayor are now set, with 14 candidates running for five seats on the council.
Municipal Court Judge Sheila Kolar is running unopposed on the ballot.
In 2019 city council races drew 21 candidates, which forced a primary for the municipal elections, a rare occurrence. This November, the city will have seven offices on the ballot, and in order to trigger a primary Billings would need at least one race with five candidates or four races each with four candidates.
This year, most council races and the mayor's race have only two candidates each. The exceptions are Wards 4 and 5.
Ward 4, which comprises the neighborhoods along the Rimrock Road corridor out to about 70th Street West and north to Rehberg Ranch, has drawn three candidates — Mary Hernandez, Tim Warburton and Daniel Tidswell. In 2019, the ward drew six candidates.
Council member Penny Ronning, who is finishing her first term representing Ward 4, decided not to seek reelection.
Ward 5, which includes much of the city's West End south of Colton Boulevard, has drawn four candidates — Kathy Brookshier, Tom Rupsis, Fred Wilburn and Dennis Ulvestad — to replace Shaun Brown, who has served two terms on council.
Billings City Council is comprised of 10 members, two each from the five wards that encompass the city. Each seat is limited to two, four-year terms, and this year vacancies in Ward 1 and Ward 5 have opened due to council members Mike Yakawich and Brown terming out after eight years on council.
Similarly, the mayor is limited to two, four-year terms. In the mayoral race, Cole, finishing his first term, will run against challenger Devonne Hill.
Ward 1, which includes downtown Billings, the North Park and South Park neighborhoods, and the southern corner of the Heights, has drawn two candidates — Ed Gulick and Stephanie Krueger — running to replace Yakawich, who is finishing two terms on council.
In Wards 2 and 3, incumbents Frank Ewalt and Denise Joy are running for a second term.
Challenging Ewalt in Ward 2, which includes all the Heights north of Hilltop Road, are Jennifer Owen and Linda Miller. Challenging Joy in Ward 3, which includes midtown Billings and the neighborhoods in the Blue Creek area annexed by the city, is Charlie Loveridge.
Council members receive a stipend of $600 a month for serving; the mayor receives $800 a month. That will change in 2022, when council members will receive $1,000 a month and the mayor will receive $2,000.