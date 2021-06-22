Billings City Council, mayoral races draw 14 candidates

The five races for seats on Billings City Council along with the race for mayor are now set, with 14 candidates running for five seats on the council.

Municipal Court Judge Sheila Kolar is running unopposed on the ballot.

In 2019 city council races drew 21 candidates, which forced a primary for the municipal elections, a rare occurrence. This November, the city will have seven offices on the ballot, and in order to trigger a primary Billings would need at least one race with five candidates or four races each with four candidates.

This year, most council races and the mayor's race have only two candidates each. The exceptions are Wards 4 and 5.

Ward 4, which comprises the neighborhoods along the Rimrock Road corridor out to about 70th Street West and north to Rehberg Ranch, has drawn three candidates — Mary Hernandez, Tim Warburton and Daniel Tidswell. In 2019, the ward drew six candidates.

Council member Penny Ronning, who is finishing her first term representing Ward 4, decided not to seek reelection.