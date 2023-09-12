Kennedy edged out the lead with 32.8% voter support versus 31.8% for Loveridge. Choriki followed with 26.8%.

The top two vote getters competing for the $12,000-a-year nonpartisan position will advance to the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

With 4,046 ballots cast, or 28 percent voter turnout in Tuesday's primary, totals released by the Yellowstone County Elections Office showed:

Kennedy with 1,327 votes or 32.8% support

Loveridge with 1,289 votes or 31.86% support

Choriki with 1, 085 votes or 26.82% support

Bonvillain with 144 votes or 3.56% support

West with 85 votes or 2.1 % support

Foote with 96 votes or 2.37% support

Campaign finance reports show Kennedy and Loveridge outspent the incumbent in the runup to Tuesday’s primary by almost 3-to-1, with more than $11,600 and $9,490 in expenditures, respectively. That’s compared to Chroriki’s campaign spending of about $3,160.

The most recent records filed by the candidates show Loveridge has about $11,320 left in his campaign coffers versus Choriki with $1,580 and Kennedy with $815.

If elected, Kennedy, 65, said he’ll focus on public safety.

"That came through loud and clear as the priority of voters," he said.

Kennedy serves as executive director at the Family Tree Nurturing Center in Billings, which provides education and support to prevent child abuse and strengthen families, He said his experience in public office will allow him to help the city work with Yellowstone County to make sure there is adequate jail space to keep criminals locked up so they're not on the streets reoffending.

He also plans to make sure seniors aren’t taxed out of their homes and there’s affordable housing available for families.

Loveridge, who works as president of VIP services, a commercial cleaning and property maintenance company, shares Kennedy's priorities of improving public safety and keeping Billings affordable. But, he said, he'll address them as a conservative businessman rather than a career politician. For example, in addition to addressing the overcrowded jail, the 54-year-old said the city should look at ways to encourage its transient population to move on. He'd also like to see the city look into more "creative ways" to pay for things instead of continuing to raise taxes.

Voters will have a chance to weigh in on the Nov. 7 general election ballot. They're scheduled to start being mailed to voters starting on Oct. 18.