Before the Billings City Council launched into business at its Monday night meeting, Mayor Bill Cole took a moment to discuss the weekend's mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
He expressed his sympathy and condolences to the two cities, noting that, "We keep those communities in our thoughts and prayers."
Listing off the cities where these types of shootings have occurred over the last decade, he then acknowledged that something similar could happen in Billings.
"We are not immune," he said.
The gunmen in the two weekend attacks killed 31 people — 22 in El Paso and nine in Dayton, according to The Associated Press. The unrelated incidents occurred 13 hours apart.
Billings Police Chief Rich St. John was at Monday night's meeting and at one point was asked to address the council on active shooter situations from a tactical standpoint.
"Are we prepared," asked council member Penny Ronning.
"We are," St. John responded, and then echoed Cole's comments. "It's not a matter of 'if' but 'when,'" he said.
Officers participate in training every year to help them prepare for active shooter scenarios. He described the Billings Police force as "well staffed and well trained" for a mass shooting.
In fact, he said, the police department has active shooter training this week with the Billings Fire Department.
One of the issues facing the city's police and fire departments is overtime pay, which is often used for training. The council in June reduced overtime pay for the two groups for next year in an effort to help balance the city's budget.
Also impacting police and fire overtime pay are visits to the city from high-profile politicians. Billings has seen multiple visits from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the last year. Those visits, especially when they stretch overnight, require extra security and traffic control work from police and fire, which dips into overtime, St. John said.
The council used that discussion as an opportunity to talk about going after a public safety mill levy early next year to help keep the city's police and fire funded at levels that reflect the increasing needs of the two departments.