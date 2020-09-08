Billings City Council talks affordable housing

Council member Penny Ronning worried about the apartments' distance from a grocery store; tenants without a vehicle would have to walk to the store and carry their groceries home. She also pointed out that the bus doesn't run on nights or weekends, times that many people need transportation if they hold jobs that require shift work.

Bill Haynes with Collaborative Design Architects told council members that Jackson Court Apartments would have 38 units, all of them with street entrances and porches surrounded by green space. He acknowledged the South Side had a reputation for being more rough and tumble than other parts of town and he said he believed the housing project could improve the area.

"This is a great opportunity to really show (that) this neighborhood could be more representative of other Billings neighborhoods," Haynes said.

Earlier in the meeting John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer, updated the council about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"August was a pretty rough month," he said.

The county saw the same number of infections in August as it had logged from March to the end of July, he said. He also noted that hospitalizations had gone up and that with school back in session more children were getting infected.