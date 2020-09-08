Billings City Council talks affordable housing

Neighbors living around the Jackson Street corridor on Billings' South Side expressed concern on Monday night about a proposed affordable housing complex to be built near the southwest corner of Jackson and Vaughn Lane.
For more than an hour, representatives from GL Development and Collaborative Design Architects presented and answered questions on the proposed Jackson Court Apartments, an affordable housing project targeted to young families and retired residents living on a fixed income.
The developer hopes to begin construction on the project next spring. Neighbors, in emails to council members and during public comment at Monday night's meeting, expressed concerns about the potential increase in traffic that a new housing complex would bring, and the impact it could have on public safety in the area.
Council members asked directly why the developer had selected a parcel of property on the city's South Side. Beki Brandborg, one of the principals on the project, said one of the big reason was that the property was available. She explained that the price was right and the lot was vacant, which was a condition required by federal law for affordable housing construction.
Brandborg added that the complex would be near a school -- the site is just down the road from Orchard Elementary -- and it's on a major bus route, both positives factors for affordable housing projects.
Council member Penny Ronning worried about the apartments' distance from a grocery store; tenants without a vehicle would have to walk to the store and carry their groceries home. She also pointed out that the bus doesn't run on nights or weekends, times that many people need transportation if they hold jobs that require shift work.
Bill Haynes with Collaborative Design Architects told council members that Jackson Court Apartments would have 38 units, all of them with street entrances and porches surrounded by green space. He acknowledged the South Side had a reputation for being more rough and tumble than other parts of town and he said he believed the housing project could improve the area.
"This is a great opportunity to really show (that) this neighborhood could be more representative of other Billings neighborhoods," Haynes said.
Earlier in the meeting John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer, updated the council about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"August was a pretty rough month," he said.
The county saw the same number of infections in August as it had logged from March to the end of July, he said. He also noted that hospitalizations had gone up and that with school back in session more children were getting infected.
Last week, 15% of the new cases in the county were children under 19. The week before it was 8%, he said.
The good news, he said, was that overall infections rates were down and he's hopeful that residents will continue to wear masks, socially distance while in groups and practice good hygiene so that infection rates can continue to decline.
"Things are a little better now than they were a couple weeks ago," he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.