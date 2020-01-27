Billings City Council to consider taking up NDO question again

A new Billings City Council is getting active about chasing the policies it wants.

Council members at the end of Monday's meeting brought up one initiative to act this year rather than next on making improvements to Castlerock Park, and announced another initiative to come forward next month that would bring back a vote on a municipal nondiscrimination ordinance.

Council member Penny Ronning informed council members of her intention to put forward a city-level nondiscrimination ordinance that would amend city code to specifically assert that residents have a right to housing, employment and city services regardless of their race, religion, sex, physical and mental ability, age, gender identity or expression, marital status and sexual orientation.

Ronning will introduce her NDO initiative at the Feb. 24 meeting, at which point the council will vote whether to place it on the agenda for the March 23 meeting.

A council initiative is a procedural move that allows council members to get items on a future agenda where the council can then take action.