Billings City Council to consider taking up NDO question again

A new Billings City Council is getting active about chasing the policies it wants.
Council members at the end of Monday's meeting brought up one initiative to act this year rather than next on making improvements to Castlerock Park, and announced another initiative to come forward next month that would bring back a vote on a municipal nondiscrimination ordinance.
Council member Penny Ronning informed council members of her intention to put forward a city-level nondiscrimination ordinance that would amend city code to specifically assert that residents have a right to housing, employment and city services regardless of their race, religion, sex, physical and mental ability, age, gender identity or expression, marital status and sexual orientation.
Ronning will introduce her NDO initiative at the Feb. 24 meeting, at which point the council will vote whether to place it on the agenda for the March 23 meeting.
A council initiative is a procedural move that allows council members to get items on a future agenda where the council can then take action.
During council elections last fall, about half the candidates campaigned on their support for a municipal NDO. Kendra Shaw, who was elected to represent Ward 1 and Danny Choriki, who was elected to represent Ward 3, both said it was time for the city to pass a comprehensive NDO.
Pam Purinton, who was elected to represent Ward 4, and Roy Neese, who was elected to represent Ward 2, both expressed their opposition, saying it was the role of the state not the city to enact protections.
Mike Boyett, who was elected to represent Ward 5, hasn't spoken on the issue.
While Montana communities like Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Missoula and Whitefish have successfully passed an NDO, Billings has not. The last time it came up for a vote in city council in 2014 it failed 6-5.
Ronning is hopeful a new council will lead to a different outcome. Past council member Brent Cromely, who termed out and left the council in December, had planned to present a similar initiative late last year but ultimately changed his mind after sensing that the support wasn't there.
Ken Crouch, who lost his council seat in 2015 after voting for the NDO in 2014, has made numerous appearances in front of the council in the years since advocating that it take up the NDO vote again.
Ronning told the council Monday night that it was time.
"We are a community that celebrates diversity," she said.
Just before Ronning spoke, the council voted unanimously to place Neese's initiative that focused on Castlerock Park on next month's agenda. Neese, who represent the Heights, has long advocated for more park spending in the Heights.
His initiative would make the improvements at Castlerock Park a part of the 2020 capital improvement plan as opposed to doing it in 2021.
At a busy meeting Monday night, city council members also approved financing to repair a leaking water main — the only line that feeds the airport, Rehberg Ranch and surrounding neighborhoods — and it approved five council members to sit on the committee that's weighing the options for a new city hall.