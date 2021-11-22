Billings city manager gets high marks and a raise

Most of the Billings City Council is delighted with the performance of its city administrator.
Chris Kukulski, who was hired to manage the city in 2018, was given a 3% cost of living raise and an additional $3,000 "thank you bonus" by the council for the work he did over the last year. His evaluation by the council occurred in a closed meeting 90 minutes before the start of Monday's regular city council meeting.
Specifically, Mayor Bill Cole pointed to Kukulski's work to educate the community about the public safety mill levy — which passed overwhelmingly with voters earlier this month — his leadership through the second year of the pandemic, and his efforts to prepare the city for the state's legalization of recreational marijuana.
As other cities in Montana scramble to get ready for pot legalization, "we're ahead of the curve and that's again because of the hard work of city staff under the leadership of Chris," Cole said.
Each time Cole singled out Kukulski's accomplishments, he highlighted the staff work that led to the city's success. Project Re:Code, the city's complete overhaul of its zoning code earlier this year, and the spa ordinance that cracked down on illicit and illegal massage parlors, were both significant accomplishments because of the staff work that brought them about.
All of it is illustrative of effective teamwork and strong leadership from the city administrator's office, Cole said.
"I'm humbled and appreciative," Kukulski told council members Monday night.
He acknowledged that with 11 council members directing him on policy and budgetary matters he wasn't always able to please them all of the time.
"I recognize not all of you are satisfied with my performance," he said. But "it is my goal to serve you professionally as your administrator."
Indeed, the move to increase Kukulski's compensation by 3% and to give him the one-time $3,000 bonus was a 9-2 vote. Council members Pam Purinton and Frank Ewalt, who didn't comment on Kukulski's performance in the open meeting, voted against the motion.
Earlier in the meeting, the council tackled the last bit of recreational marijuana business it had in preparation for Jan. 1 when it goes on sale. At the beginning of the month Billings voters rejected the option to have recreational marijuana dispensaries operate in town.
To formalize that vote, the council moved to officially prohibit recreational marijuana storefronts within Billings city limits. That ordinance will be read one more time by council in two weeks before taking effect.