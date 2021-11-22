Billings city manager gets high marks and a raise

Most of the Billings City Council is delighted with the performance of its city administrator.

Chris Kukulski, who was hired to manage the city in 2018, was given a 3% cost of living raise and an additional $3,000 "thank you bonus" by the council for the work he did over the last year. His evaluation by the council occurred in a closed meeting 90 minutes before the start of Monday's regular city council meeting.

Specifically, Mayor Bill Cole pointed to Kukulski's work to educate the community about the public safety mill levy — which passed overwhelmingly with voters earlier this month — his leadership through the second year of the pandemic, and his efforts to prepare the city for the state's legalization of recreational marijuana.

As other cities in Montana scramble to get ready for pot legalization, "we're ahead of the curve and that's again because of the hard work of city staff under the leadership of Chris," Cole said.

Each time Cole singled out Kukulski's accomplishments, he highlighted the staff work that led to the city's success. Project Re:Code, the city's complete overhaul of its zoning code earlier this year, and the spa ordinance that cracked down on illicit and illegal massage parlors, were both significant accomplishments because of the staff work that brought them about.