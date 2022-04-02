Billings City workers help couple clean up yard after learning of good deeds

Most days, Loretta Eldredge walks the length of Sacajawea Park in midtown Billings picking up garbage.

"I see it as good exercise," she said. "So much of it used to just blow into our yard."

This time of year the park is busy with Little League practices and young parents making the most of temperate early spring weather. Many of them leave behind a fair amount of trash.

Some of the garbage Eldredge picks up she places in the trash bins at the park. But the aluminum cans and sometimes other treasures go into the five-gallon bucket that she carries around and then empties back on her property.

Loretta had collected so many aluminum cans they had started to pile up in drifts across the yard. It added to the sundry collection of broken concrete blocks and rocks, reclaimed lumber and plastic knickknacks that ornament the Eldredges' property.

"I like what we have," said Loretta's husband, Gordon Eldredge.

Some of their neighbors didn't.

A neighborhood complaint to the city last fall led to Billings Code Enforcement leaving a notice at the Eldredge home that their property was violating city code.

A city crew then arrived last week and helped the Eldredges remove the cans, 222 pounds-worth. Recycled, it amounted to $124.32, which the city handed over to Loretta and Gordon.

The city has made a concerted effort to work with the Eldredges and help them manage their yard. Much of their found items sit in organized piles or are displayed as yard ornaments. But it's clear much of it has overwhelmed the yard. Plastic tarps that once covered piles of lumber or rock are now tattered and displaced.

In one corner an empty figure eight-shaped POM Wonderful juice bottle sits fixed atop a pole. The rock and broken concrete has been used to build a winding path around the house. Loretta used a sawed-up tree she found in a trash bin to help Gordon build a short fence in front of the house.

"It's amazing what you find in the Dumpsters," Loretta said. "Just amazing."

Gordon is 91 this year and Code Enforcement believes that with the couple's age it makes more sense for the city to find ways to work with them to clean the property rather than force the issue through municipal court.

"The way Code Enforcement works is we send two courtesy notices," Todd Morgan, a Code Enforcement officer, explained in a city press release. "I hadn’t heard anything back from the homeowner after the first courtesy notice, so I always go and stop and knock on a door and then try to meet them to see what’s going on, see if everyone is healthy."

The property had been placed on the city's Dirty Dozen list, a kind of action list maintained by Code Enforcement to help identify and address problem properties in Billings. It's updated quarterly; as properties are rehabilitated they're replaced on the list with new locations for the city to address.

When property owners don't respond to the city or don't comply with orders to clean up, Code Enforcement officers have the option of issuing citations, which can then end up in municipal court.

After visiting the Eldredge property and meeting with Loretta and Gordon, Code Enforcement officers believed the situation was unique enough to warrant a different approach.

"We don’t have the financial means to clean up everybody’s property every time we have a complaint," Morgan said. "They have to meet certain circumstances: financial, age-related, health-related, no outside available help for them; and these folks met all of that."

The Eldredges have lived in their home since 1971. It was that year that Gordon became the first director of the just-launched Billings Boys Club — now the Boys & Girls Club of Yellowstone County — in the Parmly Billings Library downtown. Eldredge had been director of the Baltimore Boys Club before moving to Billings with Loretta.

They've lived in their home for over 50 years, watched neighbors come and go and have seen the park next door get busier. They love where they live and find satisfaction in crafting the unique creations that have become their yard.

Code Enforcement appreciates the couple's unique sensibilities but have stressed the need for the yard to be cleaned up. Code Enforcement officers plan to return later this year to continue the clean up efforts, with plans to recycle what can be recycled, giving the money to Loretta and Gordon.

The Eldredges seemed unsure about Code Enforcement's plan to be back and weren't clear just what the city expected them to clean up.

"You know, it's a nice place to live here," Gordon said looking at his yard.

But they spoke positively of their interactions with the city and were grateful for the help. Loretta said she hadn't known how she was going to deal with all those aluminum cans.

Picking up the cans and getting them off the property required a fair amount of work, Morgan said. Assisting were Code Enforcement Manager Tina Hoeger, and Code Enforcement officers Tanya Punt and Marshall Glunt.

"It’s very rewarding," Morgan said. "We don’t get to see, or deal with the public in a positive manner every single time. We’re telling people they need to clean up their property so we don’t have good feedback a lot of the time; so it was very rewarding."

The expanded Code Enforcement division is a result of the public safety mill levy passed by Billings voters in November. Along with additional funding for the police and fire departments, the mill levy included funding for three new Code Enforcement officers.

"We’re trying to keep a happy, healthy neighborhood so that everybody’s property values maintain or increase (and) trying to keep clean neighborhoods throughout the city," Morgan said.

