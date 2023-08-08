Thirty-five years ago, when there was no internet or YouTube channel to search for information, Chris Borton and Linda Welsh decided to go off the grid. Everything they learned came from studying books and going to libraries.

“Off the grid” is a phrase meaning they weren’t utilizing electrical lines at the home they built in the hills west of Whitehall.

“This has all been done before,” Borton noted. “I merely collected all of the information and customized it.”

On Saturday, he will share some of his knowledge acquired over the past 35 years in a 1 p.m. talk. Borton is one of 13 presenters at the 12th annual Montana Clean Energy Fair. Topics covered will range from solar electric basics and water heaters to information on funding a rural Montana clean energy project.

The free fair is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Montana State University Billings campus. In addition to the more serious topics for adults, the fair will offer children’s activities like a bouncy castle and cooking with a solar oven, to recycled art projects and the opportunity to build model cars powered by the sun.

More details regarding presenters, topics and times and a site map can be found online at montanarenwables.org. (A flyer was also inserted in the Aug. 6 Billings Gazette.)

When Borton and Welsh decided to build their solar home, they were early pioneers. Now it’s become much more popular, and not just for those living in the woods. Borton said that is in part due to the much lower front-end costs of solar installation. When he first mounted solar panels, the cost was about $100 per watt of power. Now it’s 50 cents.

The initial cost for solar has been driven down by increased global demand, Borton said, increasing production of materials. The other part of it is tax breaks, rebates and grants available through programs like the Inflation Reduction Act.

Another big leap in technology benefitting solar energy is the availability of lithium-ion batteries. When Borton started building, lead-acid batteries, like the ones in most automobiles, were the only option. Not only are they inefficient, but they shouldn’t be completely drained and they off-gas when they are charging. The batteries are also heavy and many were required. Three years ago, Borton made the switch to lithium-ion and called it a “total game changer.”

“Now there is no maintenance. They charge really fast, and you can drain them all the way down,” he said. “The batteries were always the weakest link. Now that’s gone.”

One of the latest trends in passive solar construction is building a very energy efficient home and then using solar panels to generate electricity for heating, Borton said. Solar panels used to be so expensive that such a concept wasn’t practical, he added.

Furthermore, Borton said the new systems being installed are now fully automatic.

“Once the parameters are set, it’s a hands-off system,” he said.

One of the fair sponsors is the Montana Renewable Energy Association, a nonprofit founded 23 years ago to advocate for the use of renewable energy. Another nonprofit sponsor is the Citizens' Climate Lobby, which has advocated for a federal carbon tax and dividend.

In essence, the tax would be paid by industries for their greenhouse gas emissions, with the tax gradually increasing over time. The money collected would be returned as a rebate to the public. The idea is that the rebate would help cover a household’s rising costs for energy as a transition is made to cleaner energy.

Alex Amonette is a Billings-based volunteer for the Citizens' Climate Lobby. She has taken the group's message to Montana's congressional delegation to encourage a nonpartisan solution to cleaner energy.

"I believe this is a shared problem ... that everyone needs to be concerned about," she said. "We have to very quickly move off of fossil fuels," and she sees the tax and rebate proposal as the best way to make it affordable.

Pediatrician Lori Byron has helped organize the Billings event. She too is a volunteer for the Billings chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby. She sees the fair as a way to care for people's health in a different way.

“Here in Montana, we’re already feeling the impact of climate change," she said in a statement. "From the droughts to warming rivers with low flows, the increasing and more frequent wildfires and smoke making lousy air quality, we’re all experiencing it. Events like these help educate more members of our community and show our members of Congress that we’re ready for climate action.”

In her own life, Byron and her husband have built a "net zero" house to retire in Red Lodge that is 99% solar.

"It's insulated so well it's anticipated to not need a heat source at all," she said.

Rain water will be collected and stored for water needs.

Even green technologies, like solar and wind, require industries like mining and metal fabrication to create the equipment, a fact Borton acknowledged, but he noted a stipulation. The processes are creating devices that don’t contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

“Once the solar panel is made, the fuel source is free for its entire life,” he said. “The energy payback is one year for a solar panel,” compared to about five to seven years 35 years ago.

He also noted the technology available for homes is nearly identical but downsized for use by RVers and campers who don’t want to park at a fee site.