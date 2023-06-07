Billings Clinic unveiled two new operating rooms Wednesday that will go online within the next few days. The addition of the two new ORs brings the total number of operating rooms on Billings Clinic’s downtown campus to 22.

Funding for these state-of-the art ORs was supported by nearly $2 million in donations to the Billings Clinic Foundation.

The new ORs will help create additional capacity for surgical procedures but also to keep pace with a growing number of patients being cared for after a serious trauma or stroke, hospital officials said. Billings Clinic became Montana and Wyoming’s only Comprehensive Stroke Center this past year and is continuing to work toward becoming a Level I Trauma Center.

This complex construction project began in the spring of 2022. Local architects, engineers and contractors are working on the multi-phased project.