Billings Clinic adds 20 temporary beds as COVID strains capacity

Billings Clinic received 20 beds from Montana Disaster and Emergency Services on Friday as the hospital struggles with capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hospital is the first in Billings to receive these beds, which were provided through Montana DES from the state's stockpile of supplies, said Montana DES district field officer Jeff Gates.
The additional beds will be used to care for non-COVID-19 patients as soon as possible, as the hospital reached 108% capacity Friday morning, said Billings Clinic Chief Medical Officer Toni Green-Cheatwood.
The state on Friday added 1,214 new COVID-19 cases and reported 477 COVID-19-related deaths, according to the state's case mapping and information website. Yellowstone County added 71 new cases for a total of 4,205 active cases.
For now, room for the extra beds is being made in areas on the first floor that had been used for office space and rooms where physicians could sleep during their long shifts. Eventually the beds will be moved to the hospital’s pre-operative area on the second floor, Green-Cheatwood said.
“As we’ve seen our numbers increase, we’ve had to increase capacity within the hospital, and this is one of the mechanisms by which we can do that,” Green-Cheatwood said.
Surge planning has been underway since spring, Gates said. The beds were stored at Fort Harrison in Helena, where others are available for hospitals that need them.
Six National Guard members helped move and set up the beds in the hospital Friday.
“(Billings Clinic) asked for them because they’re making room so we had no problem bringing them here,” Gates said.
Billings Clinic earlier this year added more beds after opening its hospital capacity unit. The hospital added Intensive Care Unit beds in other departments, and started housing and caring for patients in a vacated space at St. John's United.
The hospital is also building two additional floors over the family birth center for more hospital rooms, as well as a permanent viral triage unit for testing.
The new beds should be added to the hospital occupancy and capacity snapshot report published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Green-Cheatwood said.
As of Friday morning, 78 COVID-19 patients were being treated at Billings Clinic, Green-Cheatwood said. Last week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent around 29 health care workers to assist Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare for two weeks as Yellowstone County continues to see the most active cases in the state.
Billings Clinic has also received help from traveling physicians and nurses.
“Our health care workers come to work every day with the mission of caring for people and improving their care and taking them back to health,” Green-Cheatwood said. “They’re very stressed, and working with numbers they’ve never seen before. That doesn’t stop.”
