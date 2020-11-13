Billings Clinic adds 20 temporary beds as COVID strains capacity

Billings Clinic received 20 beds from Montana Disaster and Emergency Services on Friday as the hospital struggles with capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital is the first in Billings to receive these beds, which were provided through Montana DES from the state's stockpile of supplies, said Montana DES district field officer Jeff Gates.

The additional beds will be used to care for non-COVID-19 patients as soon as possible, as the hospital reached 108% capacity Friday morning, said Billings Clinic Chief Medical Officer Toni Green-Cheatwood.

The state on Friday added 1,214 new COVID-19 cases and reported 477 COVID-19-related deaths, according to the state's case mapping and information website. Yellowstone County added 71 new cases for a total of 4,205 active cases.

For now, room for the extra beds is being made in areas on the first floor that had been used for office space and rooms where physicians could sleep during their long shifts. Eventually the beds will be moved to the hospital’s pre-operative area on the second floor, Green-Cheatwood said.