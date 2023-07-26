Billings Clinic has been awarded CMS 5-star Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating for 2023, the second consecutive year it has earned the distinction. The 5-star rating is the highest designation available for hospitals from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The CMS star system is based on weighted quality scores in mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. The purpose of the CMS star rating system is to provide information to consumers to help them make informed choices about where to get their health care.

“This is a reflection of the dedication and commitment to quality care from everyone at Billings Clinic,” said John Schallenkamp, MD, Billings Clinic’s Chief Quality Officer. “While it’s a cause for celebration, it’s also an important reminder that achieving and maintaining quality care is reliant on a commitment to continuous improvement and a focus on patients and families.”

Billings Clinic has also earned consecutive Leapfrog “A” safety grades, a national distinction celebrating achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. National safety and quality ratings such as CMS Quality and Leapfrog can serve as important benchmarking tools for hospitals to both highlight what they are doing well and identify areas of opportunity to enhance the care and experience of patients.

“We are honored that both of these trusted, independent agencies have shown similar ratings for Billings Clinic, indicating the high quality and safe care we provide here every day,” Schallenkamp said.

CMS awarded the 5-star rating to 483 hospitals, including Billings Clinic, for 2023. To learn more about CMS quality ratings, click here. To see the list of hospitals awarded 5-star status for 2023, click here.