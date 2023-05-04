Billings Clinic has once again received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. This national distinction celebrates Billings Clinic’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.

“Earning a Leapfrog ‘A’ grade clearly underscores the heartfelt care, sweat and investment of so many people and teams across Billings Clinic, and their consistent willingness to ask if and how we can improve for the sake of our patients and the communities we serve,” said John Schallenkamp, MD, Billings Clinic Chief Quality Officer. “We are incredibly proud of this achievement, not because of the grade itself but because it reflects the work and commitment to safe, quality care required to achieve it. Most importantly, it helps us to identify opportunities for continuous improvement with a constant focus on safety and quality.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But this hospital received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

Billings Clinic was also the only large hospital in Montana to earn both a Leapfrog “A” grade and be awarded a U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) 5-star Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating for 2022. This 5-star rating is the highest designation available for hospitals from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The CMS star system is based on weighted quality scores in mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. The purpose of the CMS star rating system is to provide information to consumers to help them make informed choices about where to get their health care.

To see Billings Clinic's full Leapfrog grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org