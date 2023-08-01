Billings Clinic has been named as the No. 1 hospital in Montana and a Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report in its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals.

Billings Clinic is one of just two Montana hospitals to meet U.S. News and World Report high standards and be ranked in the state. The rankings assist patients and their doctors in choosing the right hospital for them.

“We are extremely proud to receive this recognition and attribute it to the incredible teamwork and focus on safety and quality that makes Billings Clinic a phenomenal place for patients to receive care,” said John Schallenkamp, MD, Billings Clinic chief quality officer. “We strive to be among the best in the nation and without strong and continuous commitment from our interdisciplinary teams this would not be possible. This honor serves as a reminder of the high standards we must continue to meet to maintain that goal.”

Billings Clinic was also recognized for high performance ratings in 11 different areas in the 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings, the most of any hospital listed in Montana. They are: urology, heart failure, colon cancer, surgery, heart attack, hip replacement, maternity care, knee replacement, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, stroke.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals, including 66 in Montana, across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Only 12% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

"For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

In 2022 and 2023, Billings Clinic has also earned consecutive CMS 5-star Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating and Leapfrog “A” safety grades – national distinctions celebrating achievements in prioritizing quality and patient safety. National safety and quality ratings such as U.S. News and World Report, CMS Quality and Leapfrog can serve as important benchmarking tools for hospitals to both highlight what they are doing well and identify areas of opportunity to enhance the care and experience of patients.

