Billings Clinic Bozeman to hold public grand opening on Oct. 15

Billings Clinic Bozeman invites the public to the grand opening celebration for its new three-story, 142,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic and surgery center on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The celebration will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the new Billings Clinic Bozeman campus, 3905 Wellness Way (along I-90 at 19th Street).

The celebration will include remarks at 12:15 p.m. followed immediately by a ribbon cutting ceremony, refreshments, self-guided tours, the MedFlight helicopter and crew, giveaways and appearances by cheer squads and mascots from Montana State University and local high schools.

These facilities, which also include an outpatient surgery center and urgent care space, continue Billings Clinic Bozeman’s efforts to meet the growing health care needs in the Gallatin Valley and are a key piece of the first phase of its new medical campus in Bozeman.

Designed with community input to honor and reflect the beauty of the surrounding area, the new facility includes valley vistas, open spaces, a Healing Garden, and a focus on a calming and comfortable atmosphere.

The facility houses more than 50 physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, while offering more than 20 different specialties in the Bozeman area. These specialties include but are not limited to:

• Psychiatry

• Cardiology

• Occupational Medicine

• Family Medicine

• Internal Medicine

• OB/GYN

• Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

• Urology

• Pediatrics

• General Surgery

• Pediatric Endocrinology

• Hematology and Oncology

• Dermatology

• Gastroenterology

• Ophthalmology

• Orthopedics

• Podiatry

• Radiology

• Radiology Breast Imaging

• Pediatric Cardiology

• Otolaryngology

The building includes more than 90 exam rooms, 10 treatment rooms, infusion space, physical and occupational therapy services, and conference space. The new medical campus will employ an additional 200 clinical and support staff. It will also house outreach services from Billings Clinic’s more than 80 specialties. All Billings Clinic physicians have the unique opportunity for added consultation as a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network affiliation.

Billings Clinic Bozeman began seeing patients on Sept. 13.

Maven’s Market will have a cafe space in the new building, offering a specially designed menu featuring breakfast, lunch, snacks, treats and beverages for visitors, patients, neighbors and staff.

Vital work has been done by many highly skilled local contractors to ensure project deadlines are met and that the beautiful new facility is ready for patients. Martel Construction of Bozeman is general contractor, with a design team of Cushing Terrell, EYP, Sanderson Stewart and BHA Design. The facility was built following LEED guidance. Billings Clinic has also been working closely with the City of Bozeman throughout the entire planning and construction process and thanks them for their partnership.

Appointments for new and existing patients can be made by calling 406-898-1200. For more information, please visit www.billingsclinicbozeman.com.

Billings Clinic Bozeman is recruiting for both clinical and non-clinical employees. Those interested can apply by going to www.billingsclinic.com/careers. Recruiting events will continue to be held over fall.