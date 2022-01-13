Billings Clinic brings first general surgery residency to Montana

Billings Clinic is the first to bring a general surgery residency to Montana. The new program, announced Thursday, will focus on rural care with the goal of creating a pipeline of general surgeons into rural communities.
In collaboration with the University of Arizona College of Medicine general surgery residency program, fourth year residents will have the opportunity to spend a year training at Billings Clinic and rotate out to rural facilities.
The partnership with UA comes as about 50% of Montana’s surgeons are approaching retirement and the need for more physicians is dire.
Arizona faces similar challenges as Montana when it comes health care disparities in rural places and among underserved communities.
“Arizona and New Mexico, places like that, have a similar geologic environment. And so, those are places where we can learn things. They’re also places where they have Native American and tribal groups who are very active, like ours are,” said Dr. Virgina Mohl, Billings Clinic designated institutional officer and director of medical education. These elements inform how health care is administered.
Residents will be practicing at Billings Clinic general surgery and trauma surgery departments as well elective rotations where they will have opportunities to learn about urology, obstetrics, gynecology, orthopedic surgery and more, according to Dr. Gordon Riha, assistant director of trauma services.
“This is going to allow these residents to have the opportunity to learn the basics of different types of surgical subspecialties such that they will be able to practice in a rural environment if they choose to,” Riha said.
In recent years Billings Clinic has endeavored to bring care closer to home where patients are more likely to have positive outcomes. With new physicians in the state, traveling for routine procedures should become a thing of the past.
It can be hard to reach the volume needed for program requirements in rural tracks, which is why the residency program has opportunities for students to travel around to different critical access hospitals while also benefiting from the high trauma volumes seen at Billings Clinic.
Over the last 10 years, Billings Clinic trauma center has seen volume increase by 110%, according to Dr. Michael Englehart, medical director of trauma services
“One of our missions is to try and keep care local and provide the best possible care…having worked in some of these smaller facilities, there is definitely the volume there of training that they would get and it would be excellent training,” Englehart said.
The first resident will arrive in June 2022, and over time, three more will join the program.
Billings Clinic also brought the first psychiatric residency program to Montana in 2021 and sponsors an internal medicine residency and co-sponsors a family medicine residency.