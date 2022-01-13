Billings Clinic brings first general surgery residency to Montana

Billings Clinic is the first to bring a general surgery residency to Montana. The new program, announced Thursday, will focus on rural care with the goal of creating a pipeline of general surgeons into rural communities.

In collaboration with the University of Arizona College of Medicine general surgery residency program, fourth year residents will have the opportunity to spend a year training at Billings Clinic and rotate out to rural facilities.

The partnership with UA comes as about 50% of Montana’s surgeons are approaching retirement and the need for more physicians is dire.

Arizona faces similar challenges as Montana when it comes health care disparities in rural places and among underserved communities.

“Arizona and New Mexico, places like that, have a similar geologic environment. And so, those are places where we can learn things. They’re also places where they have Native American and tribal groups who are very active, like ours are,” said Dr. Virgina Mohl, Billings Clinic designated institutional officer and director of medical education. These elements inform how health care is administered.