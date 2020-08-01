Billings Clinic Cancer Center provides housing for long-term patients

Those who leave home for cancer treatment at the Billings Clinic will be able to have a more comfortable stay, now that the clinic has acquired two residences for patients.
A duplex, provided by the Billings Clinic Foundation and serviced by the Billings Inn by Riversage, will allow two patients of the Billings Clinic Cancer Center to receive lifesaving care while being within walking distance of a fully-furnished home.
“What this is meant for is patients who are having treatment that is often daily that usually lasts 2-5 weeks or more…This space will allow those going through treatment for cancer to be with their families to live together, stay together and cook together,” said Dr. Elizabeth Connor with the Billings Clinic, who specializes in gynecologic oncology.
“Basically, it’ll just be a little bit of normalcy for them during an incredibly stressful time,” she said.
A cancer patient housing fund run by the clinic, along with a three-bedroom home donated by the Battleground Fitness CrossFit gym in 2019 has helped to ease this burden.
Starting Monday, two more patients at the cancer center will each have access to a two-bedroom living space less than a block away from the Billings Clinic, complete with queen-sized beds, desks and sofas and a collection of James Patterson novels all courtesy of donations from Billings residents. The first patient is slated to move in that same day.
The “Battleground House,” which has been open for nearly 18 months, has been filled for nearly that entire time. Connor said the addition of the duplex will triple the availability of housing for patients who need a place to stay.
From its location in Billings, the medical hub of the region, the clinic's cancer center serves an area that covers over 700,000 people. For many patients who arrive at the clinic from outside of the city, where they will stay has complicated their health care.
With radiation treatment sometimes taking weeks to complete in order for cells to recover between sessions, according to the Mayo Clinic, some who couldn’t find a relative to live with or hotel room to stay in have resorted to sleeping in their cars for that entire time.
External radiation therapy for uterine cancer, which Connor said is the most commonly treated at the clinic, can take up to six weeks to complete.
“We really are the only group in our specialty for Montana, Wyoming and the western part of the Dakotas, so we regularly have people traveling five hours or more to come see us. For daily treatments, that becomes not just a physical difficulty but emotional and financial, too,” Connor said.
The Billings Clinic Foundation, the clinic’s non-profit charity, owns the property. Everything that fills the two spaces, however, came courtesy of donors. The cost of staying will be a nominal fee to Billings Inn by Riversage, which will manage the two residences, checking in patients and providing basic upkeep.
“Everything from the couches to the forks and knives are donated through our members at the cancer center, which is awesome,” Connor said.
Two of those donors, Carol and Don Roberts, visited the duplex Saturday along with others who dropped off TV sets, chairs and artwork to decorate the walls. Carol Roberts, herself a cancer survivor, said the idea of providing housing for cancer patients grew from conversations about free housing for pregnant women.
“Just like everything else, this project was stalled because of COVID-19, but it’s still impressive just how quickly it’s come together,” she said.
Those interested in donating to the Billings Clinic Foundation can look to their website for more information at https://www.billingsclinic.com/foundation/ways-of-giving/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.