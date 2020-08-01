Billings Clinic Cancer Center provides housing for long-term patients

The “Battleground House,” which has been open for nearly 18 months, has been filled for nearly that entire time. Connor said the addition of the duplex will triple the availability of housing for patients who need a place to stay.

From its location in Billings, the medical hub of the region, the clinic's cancer center serves an area that covers over 700,000 people. For many patients who arrive at the clinic from outside of the city, where they will stay has complicated their health care.

With radiation treatment sometimes taking weeks to complete in order for cells to recover between sessions, according to the Mayo Clinic, some who couldn’t find a relative to live with or hotel room to stay in have resorted to sleeping in their cars for that entire time.

External radiation therapy for uterine cancer, which Connor said is the most commonly treated at the clinic, can take up to six weeks to complete.

“We really are the only group in our specialty for Montana, Wyoming and the western part of the Dakotas, so we regularly have people traveling five hours or more to come see us. For daily treatments, that becomes not just a physical difficulty but emotional and financial, too,” Connor said.