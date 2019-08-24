Four large gifts have pushed the Billings Clinic Foundation over the $2 million mark on the way to a $3.3 million goal for the psychiatric residency endowment.
The announcement came during the 38th annual Billings Clinic Classic fundraiser held in downtown Billings on Saturday.
The gifts announced at the event were $125,000 from the Bob and Penni Nance Family Foundation, $100,000 from Dr. Paul and Dee Holley, $100,000 from Bill and Mary Underriner, and $100,000 from Greg and Eileen McDonald.
The foundation also recognized St. Vincent Healthcare, Providence St. Patrick Hospital and Kalispell Regional Healthcare for giving a combined $230,000 from their graduate medical education funds.
First Interstate Bank also contributed $25,000 as part of their ongoing sponsorship of the event.
Normally featuring an outside social event followed by a concert inside the Alberta Bair Theater, the theater's construction project meant that this year's Classic was held all outdoors in the 300 block of North Broadway.
About 250 volunteers and vendors erected tents and seating for the 1,300 guests, and elaborate decorations that evoked the night's "urban classic" theme.
Video monitors were added to the tented seating areas for people to see the video presentations and stage performances by local band Arterial Drive and Canadian rock band Alter Ego.
Neighboring businesses opened their doors for the sold-out event, including a food station inside Seva Kitchen, and the US Bank lobby housing the silent auction.
The foundation's aim is for the endowment to provide a sustainable funding source for the program after initial start-up costs.
Guests were also introduced to the three members of the first residency class, who were flown in to Billings for the event.