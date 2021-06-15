Billings Clinic Classic revives downtown street party to raise money for NICU

Party band Alter Ego will headline this year's Billings Clinic Classic on Saturday, August 28, with proceeds benefitting Billings Clinic’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the Billings Clinic Foundation announced Tuesday.
The Classic returns this year with an all-outdoor street party, raffle, silent auction and seven golf events.
After a performance at the 2019 Classic, Alter Ego will return as this year’s headline entertainment. From Montreal, Alter Ego's repertoire features '70s disco, '80s rock, '90s pop, and the hit songs of the new millennium.
The Classic pre-party will feature local band Arterial Drive.
The entirety of the 2021 Classic will be held outside on Broadway, between Third Avenue North and Fourth Avenue North.
This year’s Classic will have safety precautions in place. These include limited attendance and ticket sales, readily available masks and hand sanitizer, the option to attend virtually and other measures to keep guests safe. All partygoers are strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Billings Clinic will follow guidance from infection control experts and local and state health officials.
Funds raised will go toward a $3.5 million capital campaign for the construction of a new NICU at Billings Clinic. The Billings Clinic NICU opened 22 years ago and since then technology and the delivery of care have changed dramatically. One of the biggest changes over the years has been the increasing integration of families into the care of their babies.
There is evidence that parents are critically important to a baby’s wellbeing while in the NICU and when they are present, the outcomes are improved, costs are reduced, and there is greater parent and staff satisfaction. The infants cared for today are more unstable and critically ill than in the past. The smallest among them stay for an average of 90 to 100 days and 25 percent of the babies come to Billings Clinic through the transport of its MedFlight team.
In its current configuration, care areas are stationed in open bays with curtains, which makes noise very difficult to control. Privacy during this challenging time for families is minimal, and there is no natural light given the NICU’s current location in the center of the Family Birth Center. Supplies and equipment are often stored away from the NICU, as there is not adequate storage space in the unit. This lack of space has the greatest impact on the parents, making it difficult to comfortably stay with their sick child.
Funds raised at the 2021 Classic will help to create a greatly improved patient and family experience, bring in natural lighting, enhance patient and family privacy, create dedicated family space for overnight stays with a private restroom, outfit the NICU with updated technology and equipment, and build dedicated space for supplies and equipment.
To support Billings Clinic’s smallest patients and the construction of a new NICU, call Billings Clinic Foundation at 406-657-4670 or go to www.billingsclinicfoundation.com.