Billings Clinic Classic revives downtown street party to raise money for NICU

There is evidence that parents are critically important to a baby’s wellbeing while in the NICU and when they are present, the outcomes are improved, costs are reduced, and there is greater parent and staff satisfaction. The infants cared for today are more unstable and critically ill than in the past. The smallest among them stay for an average of 90 to 100 days and 25 percent of the babies come to Billings Clinic through the transport of its MedFlight team.

In its current configuration, care areas are stationed in open bays with curtains, which makes noise very difficult to control. Privacy during this challenging time for families is minimal, and there is no natural light given the NICU’s current location in the center of the Family Birth Center. Supplies and equipment are often stored away from the NICU, as there is not adequate storage space in the unit. This lack of space has the greatest impact on the parents, making it difficult to comfortably stay with their sick child.

Funds raised at the 2021 Classic will help to create a greatly improved patient and family experience, bring in natural lighting, enhance patient and family privacy, create dedicated family space for overnight stays with a private restroom, outfit the NICU with updated technology and equipment, and build dedicated space for supplies and equipment.

To support Billings Clinic’s smallest patients and the construction of a new NICU, call Billings Clinic Foundation at 406-657-4670 or go to www.billingsclinicfoundation.com.

