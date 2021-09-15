Billings Clinic considering 'crisis standards of care'

The team will look at age, overall health and comorbidity while considering triage, but will not consider vaccination status.

“Vaccination status likely will not be something we consider as a factor,” said Smith. The team will consider life stage, health survivability and potential comorbidity, Smith said. "Unfortunately the goal when you are at the point of triage is to try to save as many lives as possible.”

Billings Clinic Foundation President Jim Duncan stressed that the clinic was not immediately implementing the standards, but that without significant change it was likely to happen.

“While the current increase in numbers is moving us closer to having to implement these standards, Billings Clinic is constantly and diligently working to avoid having to do so,” said CEO Scott Ellner. “The numbers across our region are overwhelming health care facilities and staff. We are doing everything we can to take care of everyone who needs us, and we will continue to find ways to do that.”