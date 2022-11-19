Billings Clinic earns 'A' hospital safety grade from Leapfrog

Billings Clinic received an “A” hospital safety grade from The Leapfrog Group in its Fall 2022 ratings, released on Nov. 16. The national distinction celebrates Billings Clinic’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.

“Providing the highest quality and safest patient care is Billings Clinic’s top priority,” said Clint Seger, MD, Billings Clinic Interim CEO. “This is thanks to the hard work and continuous commitment to safety from everyone at Billings Clinic. We also know that safety and quality are the result of constant communication, focus and improvement at every level. This Leapfrog rating is something we’re incredibly proud of but, more importantly, it is also a reminder of the commitment and continuous attention that providing the safest care possible requires.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

To see Billings Clinic's full Leapfrog grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org

Billings Clinic also recently was awarded a U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) 5-star Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating for 2022. This 5-star rating is the highest designation available for hospitals from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The CMS star system is based on weighted quality scores in mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. The purpose of the CMS star rating system is to provide information to consumers to help them make informed choices about where to get their health care.

In the Fall 2022 ratings, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings received its 9th consecutive 'A' safety grade.