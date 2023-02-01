Billings Clinic earns Comprehensive Stroke Center certification

Billings Clinic has received certification from DNV as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, the highest level of stroke certification a health care organization can receive.

“With stroke care, you have to have the best clinicians and resources, but also the ability to act as a team with extreme efficiency because of the time-critical nature of these events,” said Gauhar Chaudhary, MD, Billings Clinic neurohospitalist. “This certification from DNV is a reflection of the countless hours and dedication to quality care from the people at Billings Clinic, all to ensure the health and safety of our patients.”

During 2022, Billings Clinic admitted more than 700 patients with stroke-like symptoms and treated just under 400 patients for stroke, Chaudhary said. And the number of stroke patients has been growing steadily over the years.

“It growing because we have better access to critical care, better techniques, better education and an aging population,” he said.

When someone has a stroke, every minute counts, so getting them the best care in the shortest amount of time is essential, Chaudhary said. “Being a comprehensive stroke center means we are able to recognize and provide rapid and effective treatment for all types of strokes. Quick expert treatment is key in preventing long-term disability and improving recovery.”

The certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and affirms that the medical center addresses the full spectrum of stroke care – diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education – and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.

Earlier this year, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, which is now a part of Intermountain Health, announced it had received a national certification for advanced treatment of stroke.

The Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification from the Joint Commission demonstrates that St. Vincent meets the healthcare industry’s most rigorous standards for performing endovascular thrombectomy and providing excellent patient care. In the fall of 2021, St. Vincent launched Montana’s first full-time interventional stroke program.

Phil Ostrowski, a construction supervisor from Gillette, Wyoming, was treated for a stroke at Billings Clinic. He said he is now on his way to full recovery.

He said after his initial treatment, he “was up and running in the hallways.”

“I feel a little stupid because I didn’t even know health care was as advanced as it is there,” he said of Billings Clinic.

“Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence,” says Kelly Proctor, president of DNV Healthcare USA Inc. “And it helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level.”

Billings Clinic’s stroke resources include a full team of neurologists, neurosurgeons, neurohospitalists, nurses and support staff; 24/7 thrombectomy and stroke care availability; advanced imaging and diagnostic equipment such as its newly built biplane suite; a skilled Emergency Department team for first point of contact care; a robust regional transfer center; and post-acute care resources to help patients in their rehabilitation and recovery.

Ischemic strokes result from inadequate blood supply to the brain, which can result from a narrowing or blockage in an artery. Hemorrhagic strokes are bleeds into or around the brain, which can result from untreated high blood pressure, ruptured aneurysms, ruptured arteriovenous malformations, ruptured arteriovenous fistulas and other types of blood vessel abnormalities.

“We have the necessary personnel, infrastructure, expertise and programs to diagnose and treat stroke patients who require the highest intensity of medical and surgical care, specialized tests or interventional therapies,” said Vance Fredrickson, MD, Billings Clinic neurosurgeon. “This means that patients across our region can continue to get the live-saving care they need, when they need it, while staying close to home.”

Billings Clinic joins about 300 other Comprehensive Stroke Centers across the U.S. and is the first and only health care organization in Montana and Wyoming to earn the certification. The closest Comprehensive Stroke Centers to Billings are in Denver, CO (550 miles) and Salt Lake City, UT (550 miles) to the south; Fargo, ND (600 miles) to the east; and Boise, ID (615 miles).

Per DNV, Comprehensive Stroke Centers are typically and the largest and best-equipped hospitals in a given geographical area that can treat any kind of stroke or stroke complication. In a growing number of states, stroke center certification determines to which facility a patient should be taken for the most appropriate, reimbursable care.

For a virtual tour of Billings Clinic’s bi-plane imaging suite, which is used to treat many of its most serious stroke patients, please visit https://youtu.be/idFNsgQymZ0. To view Mary’s story, featuring a Billings Clinic stroke patient, please visit https://youtu.be/4QXVZOIfGZE or https://youtu.be/n_hRvkQcrro for a longer version. Media may use these videos. Please attribute to Billings Clinic. Additional images can be provided upon request.

About DNV

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise, DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, drives innovative solutions.

Whether certifying a company’s management system or products, accrediting hospitals, providing training, assessing supply chains or digital assets, DNV enables customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence, continually improve and realize long-term strategic goals sustainably.

DNV draws on its wide technical and industry expertise to help companies worldwide build consumer and stakeholder trust. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

For more information about DNV, visit www.dnvcert.com/healthcare