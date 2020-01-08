Survival in the vast open expanse of rural Eastern Montana and northern Wyoming often improves by pooling your resources.
To that end, Billings Clinic this week added Powell Valley Healthcare in Powell, Wyoming, to its network of affiliate regional hospitals, which stretches from northern Wyoming across Eastern Montana and into western North Dakota.
Powell is the 14th hospital to join the Clinic's network of rural and frontier hospitals and is the second from northern Wyoming. North Big Horn Hospital in Lovell joined in 1999.
In most cases, it's the rural hospital seeking out the larger regional hospital for partnership. Powell Valley first contacted Billings Clinic three years ago to explore the idea, said Clint Seger, the Clinic's chief medical officer for the region.
Many of these community hospitals are designated critical access centers, meaning they serve a population that would otherwise have no other access to necessary healthcare. Medical services in rural communities, where major hospitals can be hours away, are oftentimes the difference between life and death if there's a serious accident on a farm or ranch, or even snake bite.
Far from major population centers and operated independently, these critical access hospitals are susceptible to market forces in ways other hospitals aren't, said Joy Ott, chair of the Billings Clinic board of directors.
"The cost for them to do it on their own is astronomical," she said.
Seger, who practiced medicine in Cody, Wyoming, believes in maintaining strong, local medical centers. A partnership with a larger, regional hospital can help communities keep their small medical centers open, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
"Part of the mission is to make sure we help keep critical access available," he said.
That allows patients access to care in their hometowns where often they have a support network of family and friends, and they're in surroundings that are familiar and comfortable.
Billings Clinic has slowly expanded its network of affiliates over the last 20 years in an effort to bolster rural healthcare and keep people as much as possible in their own communities. The growth also helps keep Billings Clinic on solid financial ground, Ott said.
In those cases where patients require more specialized care and will have to travel to Billings, they'll have access to experts and specialists at Billings Clinic if they chose. But the goal is still to get them back to their home communities as soon as possible, Ott said.
Through the partnership, Powell Valley will adopt Billings Clinic's electronic medical records system. It will also have access to Billings Clinic specialists, staff training and professional services, like HR expertise. It will also tap into the Clinic's supply chain, which will reduce costs at the Powell hospital.
All of these services are expensive and can be out of reach for rural health care centers, Ott said. By combining services and standardizing operations, the hospitals can run much more effectively.
"If we aren't lean and mean and making sure we're (running efficiently)," Ott said, "I don't think any of us are going to survive."