Two not-for-profit Montana-based health systems have signed a non-binding letter of intent to explore uniting into one integrated, independent, Montana-based health system.

The goal of the combined entity will be to enhance access, service and quality health care for the region, hospital officials said Wednesday.

Billings Clinic and Logan Health share a commitment to providing high quality primary and complex care to patients across the rural frontier of Montana and northern Wyoming, hospital leaders said.

“Our two organizations have a lot in common, as independent, physician-led health systems with deep roots in our communities and a commitment to rural health care,” said Clint Seger, MD, Billings Clinic CEO. “The health needs of our rural communities are unique, and we are excited to explore ways to serve our patients’ greatest challenges and raise the bar for health care in Montana and Wyoming together.”

Health systems across the country are facing unprecedented post-pandemic challenges, including increased expenses, workforce challenges, accelerating technology investment needs, and the urgent need to achieve health equity, Clinic officials said. By joining, the two geographically complementary organizations can be stronger together and better positioned to adapt to the rapidly changing health care environment, sustain and grow services, and meet the needs of local families.

A new, combined health system will provide the capacity to work together to integrate clinically and magnify opportunities to serve their communities, with a focus on:

• Improving safety, quality and service

• Expanding the depth and breadth of primary and specialty care provided locally

• Providing an inter-connected rural trauma and emergency transport program

• Engaging in a more effective and impactful approach for addressing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging; population health; health equity and health disparities, including underserved populations and our tribal partners

• Gaining operational efficiencies to reinvest in advancing care and services for the communities we serve

• Enhancing recruitment and retention of excellent physicians, nurses, clinicians and other key staff

• Growing medical education, research opportunities and innovation

• “Billings Clinic and Logan Health have a long history of serving our communities’ health needs. We are thrilled about our shared vision to create something transformative. We are looking forward to having conversations with our teams and communities as we focus efforts on delivering outstanding care for years to come,” said Craig Lambrecht, MD, Logan Health President and CEO.

A definitive agreement for the new, Montana-based organization is expected this spring with a goal to have all details and approvals finalized as early as this summer.

About Logan Health

Logan Health is a not-for-profit, 622-bed health system in Montana. While the main medical campus is located in Flathead County, Logan Health draws from a total service area covering 20 counties, nearly 50,000 square miles and a population of nearly 700,000. The health system consists of six hospitals, more than 68 provider clinics and a host of other health care services, including the nation’s first rural air ambulance service (A.L.E.R.T.), which it has maintained for more than 40 years. More than 4,500 physicians, nurses, health care professionals and support staff work together to provide patients and their families with a positive, proactive, patient-centered experience. Founded in 1910, Logan Health has provided exceptional care for more than 100 years to the communities it serves. Throughout its history, the organization has continued to grow and evolve with the changing needs of the communities it serves. More information can be found at www.logan.org.

About Billings Clinic

Billings Clinic is Montana’s largest independent health system. A not-for-profit organization led by a physician CEO, Billings Clinic is governed by a board of community members, nurses and physicians. At its core, Billings Clinic is a physician-led, integrated multispecialty group practice with a Level II trauma center. As a health system, Billings Clinic is affiliated with 18 hospitals and clinics in communities across Montana and Wyoming, along with four regional branch clinics. Billings Clinic is the largest trauma center and the first established and longest standing continually accredited trauma center in the state of Montana, and the only Comprehensive Stroke Center in Montana and Wyoming. Billings Clinic has more than 4,700 employees, including nearly 600 physicians and advanced practitioners offering more than 80 specialties. Billings Clinic is the first Magnet-designated health care organization for nursing in Montana and is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. More information can be found at www.billingsclinic.com.