 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings Clinic Foundation receives $50K for rural health care endowment fund

Billings Clinic Foundation receives $50K for rural health care endowment fund

{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Clinic Foundation received an additional $50,000 to the Stockman Bank Rural Health Care Endowment Fund, which supports health care in rural Montana communities.

The fund, established in 1999, works to safeguard the financial health of rural health care organizations that are part of the Billings Clinic Health System and assists with families to stay close to home for their care. Past donations from Stockman Bank have been used to purchase medical equipment for women’s health care services and acquire new fetal monitors for Billings Clinic Miles City, among other improvements, according to a press release from the clinic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Funeral procession for retired Judge Pedro Hernandez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News