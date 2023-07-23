Ed Knight sustained a nasty cut on his arm in a fall from a ladder. When he arrived at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, a level I trauma center, he was met with a flurry of doctors, nurses and technicians, according to a 2021 Kaiser Health News article.

Knight, 71, ended up with 30 stitches, but his injuries were not life threatening and he went home after about three hours. His hospital bill was $52,238. Of that amount, $17,000 was attributed to the trauma activation fee, a charge applied when the hospital assembles its trauma specialists — whether the injury turns out to be a trauma or not.

A family from South Korea on vacation in San Francisco had a similarly expensive scare. The couple brought their toddler to an emergency room at a level I trauma center after he hit his head in a fall from the hotel bed. Doctors assessed the child and declared him fine apart from some bruising. After a bottle of formula and a nap, the family was sent on their way. The hospital charged them $15,666 in trauma activation fees.

Montana is one of just a few states without a level I trauma center, the highest level of trauma care in the U.S. Soon, Billings could have two of the centers as the state’s most prominent health care competitors, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, race to become the first to secure the rank.

Both claim to have the busiest emergency departments in Montana, and they are close in numbers. The most recent state data shows that in 2021, St. V’s served just two more trauma patients than Billings Clinic. Neither hospital provided data from 2022.

Officials from both hospitals have applauded each other for what they call a communitywide commitment to expanding care for Montanans.

While their mission to provide excellent health care is genuine, there are also significant financial incentives associated with being a level I trauma center, including the costly trauma activation fees, advertising rights and significant financial compensation from Medicare.

Dr. Joshua Brown, a researcher and assistant professor of surgery at the University of Pittsburg, put it bluntly: The two reasons hospitals seek level I trauma status is either because the organization is looking to expand or the organization is hurting financially and needs to increase revenue.

Making the grade

The state health department is responsible for designating trauma centers and is currently creating specific criteria for Montana hospitals seeking the designation.

The American College of Surgeons (ACS), the national regulatory body for trauma centers, grants verification. Verification isn’t required for a hospital to become a level I center, but it is considered a prestigious recognition for the hospital, the golden star of trauma care.

The organization has its own set of requirements that must be met before a hospital is verified as a level I center. A hospital must have research pursuits, 24-hour staffing of specialists, a surgical residency and must meet specific patient volume thresholds. At least 1,200 traumas must come through the hospital annually and 250 of those must be severely injured patients.

When a request for an ACS review is made, representatives will spend a year reviewing hospital data that proves the hospital meets standards for patient volume, quality of care, staffing of specialists and more. There also is a virtual visit by the reviewers. If the hospital is deficient in any areas, the ACS representatives will make recommendations and eventually return for a second review.

Once the hospital achieves ACS standards, the facility will be recommended for verification. Another group of providers on an ACS panel will assess the data, then the ACS will bestow verification, according to Dr. Avery Nathens, medical director of trauma quality programs at the ACS.

The trauma activation fees are meant to help cover the cost of the expanded resources required by the ACS.

The direct cost of specialist salary support alone causes overhead costs to skyrocket, according to research published in the medical journal, Missouri Medicine.

Trauma activation fees vary widely across hospitals. Sanford Health in Fargo, North Dakota, for example, lists trauma response charges for its level I center at about $7,000, according to the hospital’s public pricing data.

Intermountain Health in Utah, another level I center and the health system that SCL Health recently merged with, lists trauma response charges ranging from $11,705 to $15,379.

Medicaid does cover activation fees, but it’s up to each state to decide how much hospitals will be reimbursed for Medicaid patients. Private insurers will also pay some of the fees, but will shift whatever isn’t covered onto patients.

The ACS, however, does not require hospitals to add specialty services, so patients needing severe burn care and organ transplants will still be referred to larger out-of-state hospitals.

Staffing for other provider types is not taken into consideration when the ACS reviews hospitals, according to Dr. Avery Nathens, medical director of trauma quality programs at the ACS.

The pandemic brought on historical staffing shortages and financial challenges in health systems across the country. St. V’s has largely recovered from extreme staffing shortages, according to Jen Alderfer, president of the hospital. The hospital’s recent merger with Intermountain Health, the largest health system in the West, has allowed for the redistribution of workers when there are staffing pressures. The additional resources have kept St. V’s from relying heavily on expensive traveling health care professionals who work for private companies sending in workers to fill in temporarily during staffing shortages.

Recruitment and retention challenges have persisted at many hospitals across the country and Billings Clinic has worked to decrease its dependence on traveling providers. Those traveler expenses have compounded the hospital’s financial challenges. In an effort to save as much as $4 million every month, the Clinic has laid off some workers in information technologies, cut pay and put a 9-month pause on employee retirement benefits.

‘An expensive billboard’

It’s important to note that verification is not required for a hospital to secure level I designation. Instead, the state health department grants designation, though usually in line with standards established by the ACS.

Verification is an added bonus that demonstrates there are abundant resources in place. Both St. V’s and Billing Clinic have committed to the ACS review.

Alderfer at St. V’s said that the catholic hospital became the first to request a review by the ACS in August 2022. The review process began in November 2022 and will run through October 2023.

An on-site review of Billings Clinic was done in May 2023 by ACS representatives and is currently in it’s final review process from the visit, according to Zach Benoit, community relations manager at the Clinic.

In a statement to The Gazette, Benoit said that the Clinic was the first to formally announce its journey to become a level I trauma center in March 2022.

“Months after our announcement, St. Vincent Healthcare made their public announcement that they would follow Billings Clinic’s lead and also pursue verification,” Benoit said.

The Clinic built new operating rooms, a new surgical intensive care unit and expanded patient beds for the level I designation. In all, the level I journey has been the most expensive campaign in Billings Clinic’s history costing at least $30 million, according to previous reporting by The Gazette. Some of that money is coming from gifts and anonymous donors.

Level I trauma hospitals must have 24-hour, in-house coverage by general surgeons and prompt availability of specialists in anesthesiology, neurosurgery, emergency medicine, radiology, internal medicine, plastic surgery, oral and maxillofacial services, pediatrics and critical care.

One former Billings Clinic doctor said the Clinic is already very good at trauma care and described level I trauma status as “an expensive billboard.”

The doctor asked to remain unnamed because he still has some ties to the Clinic and is establishing a practice elsewhere. The Gazette has verified the former employee’s name, work history and licensure with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, and a Gazette editor participated in the conversations with the doctor.

Prior to the push for level I, trauma specialists were either present or on-call and could respond within minutes. Because of the rural nature of Montana, on-call trauma specialists often had ample time to prepare for a patient who may be arriving from up to an hour or more away.

“Billings hospitals were forced to become good at trauma care,” the doctor said. “The Clinic is already providing excellent care.”

Severely injured patients have a 25% greater survival rate when they’re cared for at a level I trauma center, data shows. But, the research largely applies to large urban cities.

The patient’s location at the time of the injury can also play a significant role in survivability. One study found that rural residents are more likely to die from a traumatic injury than urban residents no matter what trauma designation the hospital has, according to the medical journal, Surgery.

Trauma scoring

The former Clinic employee said one the reasons he left the hospital was a pressure he said he felt to overestimate some incoming patient’s ISS, or injury severity score, to meet the patient volumes needed for ACS approval.

When a patient may need trauma care, physicians record an ISS, which correlates with several different outcomes including mortality and duration of hospitalization.

Trauma scoring is measured on a scale from one to 75. A score of one to nine is considered minor, 10 to 15 is moderate, 16 to 24 is severe and 25 or higher is critical, according to the Montana health department’s trauma report.

The ACS expects level I trauma centers to see at least 250 severely injured patients annually with an ISS of over 15, and to treat at least 1,200 trauma patients a year.

Severe traumas have been steadily increasing across the region over the past few years, said St. V’s director of emergency and critical care, Heather Stamey. She added that there are more than enough patients to support two level 1 trauma centers.

The most recent trauma data for Montana shows that in 2021 the eastern trauma region saw 390 patients with an ISS greater than 15. If split evenly between the two Billings hospitals, each would have seen 195 severely injured patients — 55 fewer than what’s needed to qualify for a level I trauma center.

The state is split into three different trauma regions. The eastern region is the largest and saw 2,724 traumas in 2021. Upon requests for more recent data, Stamey pointed only to the state data.

“St. Vincent has seen significant increases in the overall volume as well as severely injured trauma patients each year, and 2023 has maintained this trend to date,” she said.

Billings Clinic’s Benoit did not say if the Clinic was meeting patient volume thresholds.

“Billings Clinic remains the busiest emergency and trauma center in Montana, with trauma volumes that have continued to increase by at least 10% every year for nearly a decade,” Benoit said.

He pointed to the Clinic’s decades long history of serving patients from Montana, Wyoming and the western Dakotas as well as the organization’s efforts to expand into rural Montana by building affiliations with critical access hospitals.

The Clinic’s upcoming merger with Logan Health in Kalispell will likely result in a greater number of patient transfers directly to Billings Clinic. Though, most traumas occurring in the northwest corner of the state are already directed to one of the two hospitals in Billings.

When a Logan Health patient needs services offered only by a level I facility, the closest facility currently is in Seattle, 515 miles away. Those patients would instead be sent to Billings Clinic, a bit closer at 484 miles, but where they may already have a relationship with a specialist.

Billings Clinic leadership said it does not plan to expand marketing to any new regions in an effort to draw in more patients and will serve the same areas it has since securing the level II trauma designation in 1992.

Accurate scoring data

The injury severity score is determined by the clinical personnel treating an injured patient and depends upon accurate data collection, which includes injury observation.

Considered in the score is how the trauma occurred. For example, the scoring system provides a method for classifying the type and severity of injuries sustained during a car accident and differentiates between a collision occurring at high speed and one that occurs at slower speeds.

Brown, the University of Pittsburg professor, said the patient volume thresholds are in place because treating severely injured patients regularly improves the knowledge and skills of the tending physicians.

Brown has studied geographical spacing of trauma systems and found that while patient outcomes are improved at level I centers, even a 1% drop in the volume of severely injured patients was linked to a two-fold worsening in quality of care.

Transfers from smaller centers

With the additional resources at level I centers, the expectation is that the region’s lower-level trauma centers will triage some patients to St. V’s or Billings Clinic, according to Dr. Barry McKenzie, general surgeon at St. V’s and the chair for the ACS Region 8 Committee on Trauma.

“We can reduce the number of kids who are transferred out of state,” McKenzie said.

But Brown warns against leaning on level I facilities too much.

Often, level II trauma centers have the ability to care for a diverse patient population and decreasing the volume by sending patients to level I facilities can erode the quality of care at those sites.

Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Benefis Healthcare in Great Falls, St. V’s and Billings Clinic all are currently designated as level II centers.

St. V’s has carried out efforts to expand emergency air and ground transportation, which was announced in April 2023 during a ceremony to announce level I ambitions.

As part of a commitment to educating the community, McKenzie hopes to bring online training to volunteer EMS workers in rural Montana.

Timeline

Designation criteria is different from state to state, and it’s up to state officials to develop unique requirements that address health care deficiencies in the region, according to Nathens, the medical director of trauma quality programs at the ACS.

Montana’s state health department started writing the criteria in fall 2022 and by May 2023 the State Trauma Care Committee approved the document, according to Jon Ebelt, communications director for the state health department.

In the guidelines, the state urged the use of telehealth services in trauma care. Because Montana is a rural state with a long history of provider shortages, the state adapted quickly to utilizing telehealth services and became a leader on this medical frontier early on in the pandemic.

Once administrative rules are set, Ebelt said they hope to have the documentation completed by December and an anticipated effective date of January 2024.