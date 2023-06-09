Billings Clinic Internal Medicine Residency announces the seventh class of graduates of the Internal Medicine Residency program. A commencement ceremony held on June 9 honored the eight physicians who completed the three-year residency and the four physicians who completed a one-year preliminary program required for future specialty residency training. The graduates are:

• Joel Barnett, MD, who will continue training to obtain a Fellowship in Critical Care at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA.

• Vera Bude, MD, PhD, who will practice as Internal Medicine at Shelby Medical Associates in Shelby, NC.

• Brittany Christensen, MD, who will practice Internal Medicine at Powell Valley Healthcare in Powell, WY.

• Jaclyn Nguyen, MD, who will continue training to obtain a Fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Care at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA.

• Ethan Pauley, MD, who will practice Hospitalist Medicine at Monument Health in Rapid City, SD.

• Pavel Shevtsov, MD, who will continue training to obtain a Fellowship in Rheumatology at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY.

• Chance Stewart, MD, who will practice Hospital Medicine at Billings Clinic.

• Katherine Zitello, MD, who will practice Internal Medicine at Benefis Health System in Great Falls.

• Zachary Crockett, MD, completed the one-year program and will continue training in PM&R at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, MA.

• Kathryn Durnford, MD, completed the one-year program and will continue training in Internal Medicine at Billings Clinic in Billings.

• Hasan Entwistle, MD, completed the one-year program and will continue training in PM&R at NYU Langone's Rusk Rehabilitation in New York, NY.

• Neha Patel, MD, completed the one-year program and will continue training in Anesthesiology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

Billings Clinic established Montana’s first Internal Medicine Residency program in 2014. The three-year program combines education and research with practical clinical and hospital experience among a complex patient population. The residency program is designed to train internists to care for complex medically ill patients in rural environments. Training includes working in a rural community through the Rural Rotation Program.

The residency program was supported by funding from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The Helmsley Charitable Trust provided grants to support Billings Clinic’s efforts to train general internal medicine residents and give them opportunities to practice in rural locations.

In October 2016, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) granted the Billings Clinic Internal Medicine Residency program 10-year accreditation with no citations. This is ACGME’s highest rating.