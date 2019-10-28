Billings Clinic invites the public to a hands-on demonstrations of its new robotic surgery system, the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, taking place at the Billings Clinic Commons at 801 N. 29th St. from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Created by Intuitive Surgical Inc., the da Vinci Surgical System is a state-of-the-art surgical platform designed to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach, according to a press release from the clinic. It allows Billings Clinic’s highly trained surgeons to use a control console and high-performance vision system to direct a robotic arm, which seamlessly translates the surgeon's precise movements to perform complex surgeries. The net result is an intuitive interface with advanced surgical capabilities. At Billings Clinic, it is used to perform minimally invasive surgery for complex diseases and conditions in gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac and general surgery.
Members of the Billings Clinic surgical team and Intuitive representatives will be at the event to answer questions and facilitate interactive demonstrations throughout the day. There is no cost to attend.