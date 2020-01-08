Billings Clinic broke ground on a new $11 million, 656-space parking structure that will sit between North 28th and 29th streets and 10th Avenue North.
The new structure will be built just across the street from the hospital's emergency department entrance and is projected to be finished in the fall. By the end of the day Wednesday, crews had removed all the concrete at the site, clearing the way for construction to begin.
The garage itself will significantly expand parking for the Clinic, an issue that's plagued the health center for years. The Billings Clinic campus has grown during the past decade in a neighborhood that includes the campuses of St. Vincent Healthcare, Montana State University Billings and residential tracts.
The new garage structure is a planned part of the hospital's multimillion-dollar campus expansion and renovation announced in 2018.
The new garage will take the place of the parking lot that was originally there. The hospital has made additional parking available just east of the construction, and free valet parking will be available on the hospital and clinic sides of the campus.
Montana State University Billings and St. Vincent Healthcare agreed to help Billings Clinic provide some employee parking while the garage structure is being built. Billings Clinic is using a shuttle to transport employees to and from those lots.
"We are extremely grateful to our neighbors at St. Vincent Healthcare and MSUB for sharing parking with us during this construction phase," Jim Duncan, Billings Clinic Foundation President, said in a statement. "We know parking will be tight during construction but will improve significantly once completed."