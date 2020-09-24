Billings Clinic looks to add another rural Wyoming hospital to network

According to Billings Clinic's website, which lists all of the hospital's affiliations, 52 physicians within its health care system in 18 specialties provide specialty for patients in rural areas throughout the region.

Hobbs said talks with Big Horn County Hospital have been ongoing for about a year, and began with officials from the hospitals in Lovell and Powell asking Billings Clinic to reach out to the Basin-based facility. The three Wyoming hospitals, she said, share a significant amount of the same patients, and so adding Big Horn County Hospital to the network made sense.

Powell Valley Healthcare joined the network of affiliations in January.

An affiliation with Billings Clinic, Hobbs said, will keep Big Horn County independent, but open the hospital up to the Clinic’s resources. The benefits to patients in Basin will be that patients leaving Billings Clinic to return home will have their medical records readily available to their primary care providers when they get there.

Hobbs said physicians and doctors in Basin will have access to those records, and be able to provide specialists in Billings with a patient’s clinical notes and lab results in real time for quicker, effective treatment.