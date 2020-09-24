Billings Clinic looks to add another rural Wyoming hospital to network

The Billings Clinic could add another hospital to its network of rural affiliates that span Eastern Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.
In a press release issued Wednesday, the hospital announced that the directors of South Big Horn County Hospital in Basin, Wyoming, had started the process of partnering with Montana’s largest health care system.
“We feel very comfortable with our relationship so far, and the direction that the affiliation is heading in,” said Billings Clinic Vice President of Regional Operation Nicole Hobbs to The Gazette.
The hospital's partnering with rural and frontier hospitals spans decades, and includes 14 facilities. In Northern Wyoming, North Big Horn Hospital in Lovell, Billings Clinic Cody Clinic and Powell Valley Healthcare are all part of the regional health care system offered by Billings Clinic.
The doctors and nurses at rural hospitals that dot the Great Plains have the challenges of providing healthcare compounded by having to treat patients that can be hours out of reach. According to the release from Billings Clinic, a wider network of interconnected facilities means quicker access to both information and treatment. Billings Clinic would also be able to help with recruiting physicians and provide support for specialty care, should an agreement be reached.
According to Billings Clinic's website, which lists all of the hospital's affiliations, 52 physicians within its health care system in 18 specialties provide specialty for patients in rural areas throughout the region.
Hobbs said talks with Big Horn County Hospital have been ongoing for about a year, and began with officials from the hospitals in Lovell and Powell asking Billings Clinic to reach out to the Basin-based facility. The three Wyoming hospitals, she said, share a significant amount of the same patients, and so adding Big Horn County Hospital to the network made sense.
Powell Valley Healthcare joined the network of affiliations in January.
An affiliation with Billings Clinic, Hobbs said, will keep Big Horn County independent, but open the hospital up to the Clinic’s resources. The benefits to patients in Basin will be that patients leaving Billings Clinic to return home will have their medical records readily available to their primary care providers when they get there.
Hobbs said physicians and doctors in Basin will have access to those records, and be able to provide specialists in Billings with a patient’s clinical notes and lab results in real time for quicker, effective treatment.
Formed in 1954, Big Horn County Hospital was deemed a critical access hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2002, meaning that it provides essential medical care to a wide swath of rural residents and is more than 35 miles away from the next closest hospital. The facility has an emergency room, nine exam rooms and a 10-bed inpatient wing.
According to the announcement from Billings Clinic, a committee will formalize the affiliation agreement, which is expected to be complete within three to four months.
