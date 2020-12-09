 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings Clinic nurse improves during stay in ICU battling COVID-19
topical featured

Billings Clinic nurse improves during stay in ICU battling COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, the prognosis for Billings Clinic registered nurse Ellen Edlund was not good. She is battling COVID-19 in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, hooked to a ventilator and an ECMO, a device that oxygenates blood.

Her condition was so severe on Monday that she was unable to communicate with her caretakers.

Ellen Edlund

Billings Clinic nurse Ellen Edlund is cared for by Katie Kukowski in the Intensive Care Unit at Billings Clinic on Monday.

By Wednesday, however, she was sitting up in bed talking to staff, many of whom know her and love her.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalized in late November and moved to the ICU a short time later, Edlund has been critically ill for much of that time.

In the last 48 hours, her condition has improved to the point she has been removed from the life-supporting ECMO technology and is now only intermittently supported by a ventilator, according to hospital officials.

Edlund on Wednesday expressed by video her love for family and friends, and extended a thank you to everyone involved in her care, hospital officials said in a press release.

An online fundraiser has collected nearly $22,000 so far in donations to cover household bills and medical costs not covered by insurance.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Funeral procession for retired Judge Pedro Hernandez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News