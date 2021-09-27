Billings Clinic offering flu shot clinics in October, November

Billings Clinic will hold public clinics to provide influenza vaccinations to members of the community. All clinics will be held at the Billings Clinic Commons, 801 N. 29th St. from 9 a.m. to noon. Flu shot clinics will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, Saturday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Nov. 13.

Flu shots at these clinics will be provided by appointment only. Please register in advance by calling (406) 238-2501. For the safety of staff and patients alike, people receiving their flu shots should arrive 10 minutes early, park in the lot across the street and stay in their vehicle while calling (406) 238-5151 to check in for their appointment.

Everybody who enters will be screened for respiratory illness, and those age 2 and older will be required to wear an appropriate face mask that covers their mouth and nose while visiting Billings Clinic.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everybody age 6 months and older receive an annual influenza vaccination. This year’s flu vaccines are quadrivalent, meaning they are designed to protect against the four viruses that research indicates will be most common for the upcoming season.