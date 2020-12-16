Billings Clinic plans luminaria prayer service

Billings Clinic will continue the tradition of lighting luminaries in honor or memory of loved ones. During the Season of Luminaria Holiday Glow, Billings Clinic will host a small prayer service and lighting of the luminaries in the Healing Garden at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Participants will be socially distanced and wear masks. The event will be livestreamed on the Billings Clinic Facebook page for the public to view, according to a press release from the clinic.
