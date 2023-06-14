Hospital administrators are often asked to address workforce shortages with a mixture of immediate and long-term solutions. On Wednesday, Billings Clinic announced a win for the long game — the hospital’s Psychiatry Residency Program was granted independent accreditation.

The program has the capacity to take on three new residents per year of training for a total of 12 students in the program. It is the first psychiatry residency in Montana and remains the only professional training program for future psychiatrists in the state, according to a press release from Billings Clinic.

“We are excited and honored to achieve this accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education,” Jared Bozeman, M.D., Billings Clinic Psychiatry Residency Program Director, said. “It speaks to the quality of our planning team as well as the dedication from our psychiatry faculty and leadership. With the ever-growing need for those working in the psychiatry field we look forward to training the next generation of psychiatrists right here in Montana.”

Having the accreditation, granted by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), means Billings Clinic will be solely responsible for managing the program. Previously, a partnership with the University of Washington had backed the residency.

The ACGME is an independent national organization providing oversight of professional education standards needed to prepare physicians for practice, according to the press release.

The hope is that training medical students in Montana will result in physician retention once they reach full licensure. Montana has a particularly good track record on this front with 65.8% of residents opting to practice in the state following their training.

The UW partnership allowed Billings Clinic representatives to take greater advantage of the university’s WWAMI program, which aims to address rural provider shortages by recruiting medical students with personal ties to the Mountain West. The program is named for each of the participating states - Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.

WWAMI also fosters a number of clinical rural tracks that send students to remote areas in each state.

Montana welcomes about 30 WWAMI students every year for clinical rotations. And for the residency program, WWAMI directed three psychiatry students to Billings who expressed an interest in practicing in underserved, rural states.

These kinds of partnerships are a common occurrence for WWAMI representatives who provide guidance and support for the hospital as it builds up an adequate program. In other words, the goal has always been to set Billings Clinic free to run the program on its own.

However, the partnership did hit a few rocky points over the last two years, according to a September interview with a representative from WWAMI’s academic and regional affairs office.

The high turnover in the Billings Clinic psychiatry department had potential to negatively impact the education for the trainees.

In the Wednesday press release, Billings Clinic spokesperson Zach Benoit addressed some recent challenges including the closure of the hospital's Psychiatric Stabilization Unit (PSU) in December.

The PSU provided the only mental health stabilization services in the Billings area, but because of staffing shortages, PSU providers were redirected to other, stressed areas of the hospital.

The emergency department in particular has experienced increase strain due to the statewide mental health crisis. The ED is often a patient’s first point of contact when experiencing a psychiatric episode.

In an effort to offset the shortage of providers, Billings Clinic has engaged a psychiatric telehealth service that provides around-the-clock consultations to adult patients during inpatient hospital stays. This allows Billings Clinic providers to continue focusing on patients in the ED, the behavioral health clinic and inpatient psychiatric center.

“Billings Clinic continues to see record numbers of patients seeking mental health care, including an increase of roughly 20% in total patient volumes, since 2018. This includes an annual average of more than 22,700 patient encounters across all mental health services,” Benoit said in the press release.

The residency program was financed through a $3 million grant awarded from The Leona M. and Harry B Charitable Trust as well as $2.8 million in philanthropic support coordinated by the Billings Clinic Foundation.

There will be some additional costs to the hospital as it works to maintain the program including expenses associated with administration and faculty, as well as research and some travel and temporary lodging for incoming residents, Benoit said.