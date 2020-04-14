Billings Clinic seeks donations of cloth masks for patients and guests

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Billings Clinic is asking for donations of cloth masks from the sewing community to distribute to patients and guests who come to their facilities for care.

360 Office Solutions will serve as the drop off location for cloth masks in Billings at 3676 Pierce Parkway or at their locations around the state. Billings Clinic will launder the masks before distributing to patients and guests. Only completed masks (not mask materials) are being accepted. In a press release, the clinic asked sewers use their own equipment and fabric.

“Proper hand hygiene and social distancing are the two most important measures that someone can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but cloth masks may provide additional benefits,” said Dr. Neil Ku, Billings Clinic Infectious Disease Specialist. “Cloth masks may offer some protection to prevent the mask wearer from spreading droplets from coughs or sneezes to the general public.”

Several groups including the Mask Crusaders of B-Town, a local Facebook sewing group, and church communities have already come forward with offers to help.

Directions for making cloth masks provided by members of the Mask Crusaders of B-Town can be found at billingsclinic.com/foundation.