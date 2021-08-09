Billings Clinic shows off new probe that can better detect lung cancer

Using a console controller reminiscent of a video game, Dr. Sara Counts deftly navigated a three-millimeter-wide probe through the tiny passages of a model lung in a Billings Clinic operating room Monday.
As a thoracic surgeon, Counts diagnoses and treats lung cancer.
The clinic started using the new Robotic Bronchoscope, known as the Monarch System, Tuesday. The machine is one of the most advanced early cancer detection systems, which doctors hope will streamline diagnosis and improve survival rates.
“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer worldwide, in part because it has no symptoms in early stages,” Counts said. “We see people come in from a car accident and we find something in their lungs that needs to be checked out.”
In Montana, 54 new cases of lung cancer are diagnosed per 100,000 people each year, according to the American Lung Association. The data also showed 47% of those cases come after the cancer has spread. Just 6% of those cases survive five years.
Native Americans have a disproportionately high percentage of cases, and on average contract lung cancer at 98.4 per 100,000 people. This is twice the state average and more than Kentucky, the state with the highest percentage of cases.
The new machine can diagnose a lesion by being inserted through a patient's windpipe. A tiny probe uses a camera and a special 3-D CT scan taken beforehand to move through primary and secondary bronchi towards the area of concern. Though the path is mapped, it's no easy job.
“It’s not like driving a car that turns left or right, this machine twists around to get places,” Counts said as she moved the camera through the pink passages of the training lung shown on a monitor. “Sometimes it's easier, sometimes it's harder.”
The probe travels through millimeter sized spaces and reaches up to one and a half centimeters from the wall of the lungs, effectively making most of the area accessible. The probe can also take a biopsy of the abscess and analyze it for cancer before a patient even awakens from anesthesia.
Before the new addition, doctors would have to perform a blind or limited scope biopsy that often requires creating an incision through the side of the body. That procedure, more likely to cause complications, also had a lower chance of predicting the correct result.
“It’s important to streamline it so that people and their families have less anxiety over whether they have the disease," Billings Clinic surgeon Dr. John Gregory said.
Gregory and Counts are the two Billings Clinic surgeons trained on the system.
Already the clinic has booked out the machine for the next week, and they expect more people to come soon. Since Monarch and its parent company Auris Health got approval in 2018, roughly 100 systems have been established in the U.S.
The nearest one to Billings is 500 miles away in Denver, according to the clinic’s communication specialist Zach Benoit.
“People from parts of Idaho might come here for care,” he said.
But being screened as a precaution is still a rarity. Data say just 6.5% of those at high risk in Montana are screened, above the national rate of 5.7%.
People who are at high risk for lung cancer include those 55-80 years of age with a 15-30 year history of heavy smoking who are still active or quit within 15 years.
The system . The time between the specialized CT scan and the probe procedure could be up to three months and Monarch said the system overall operates at a 93% success rate. Counts said the future would be to combine the biopsy procedure with a surgery to remove the cancer.
“I imagine it as a person comes in on a Tuesday, gets their results the same day, and then we can plan an operation the next day,” she said. “Give them 1-2 days rest, and they can be out of here cancer free on a Friday.”