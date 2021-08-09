Billings Clinic shows off new probe that can better detect lung cancer

“It’s not like driving a car that turns left or right, this machine twists around to get places,” Counts said as she moved the camera through the pink passages of the training lung shown on a monitor. “Sometimes it's easier, sometimes it's harder.”

The probe travels through millimeter sized spaces and reaches up to one and a half centimeters from the wall of the lungs, effectively making most of the area accessible. The probe can also take a biopsy of the abscess and analyze it for cancer before a patient even awakens from anesthesia.

Before the new addition, doctors would have to perform a blind or limited scope biopsy that often requires creating an incision through the side of the body. That procedure, more likely to cause complications, also had a lower chance of predicting the correct result.

“It’s important to streamline it so that people and their families have less anxiety over whether they have the disease," Billings Clinic surgeon Dr. John Gregory said.

Gregory and Counts are the two Billings Clinic surgeons trained on the system.