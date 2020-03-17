Billings Clinic, St. Vincent operating triage testing centers

Kate Restad began feeling sick last weekend with severe flu-like symptoms, and in the midst of a nationwide pandemic she started to worry.
She hadn’t traveled outside of Billings, or had contact with anyone who had tested positive for COVID-19. She contacted her doctor to discuss testing. A flu test came back negative last week.
On Monday morning, after speaking with her doctor, she was referred for testing for the new coronavirus. She went to the Billings Clinic’s new viral triage unit.
Both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare on Monday opened triage centers to test patients for COVID-19. The creation of the centers was announced on Friday by the Unified Health Command.
Yellowstone County declared a state of emergency on Monday and the UHC announced countywide closures of bars, pubs, wineries and casinos. Restaurants are limited to deliveries and take-out.
Billings Clinic’s triage center is housed in the former Dialysis Unit on the west end of the hospital. It’s open to patients from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. St. Vincent’s triage center is drive-up in their M parking lot. It’s open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The two test triage centers aim to increase the number of people tested for COVID-19. Both hospitals are expecting to do the preliminary test for anywhere from 75 to 100 people daily.
The actual COVID-19 tests will not be done at either hospitals. The county does not have the capacity to test for the new virus.
Samples from patients will be sent either to the state public health lab or private labs for testing for patients tested at Billings Clinic.
As of Monday evening, Montana has seen at least 8 reported cases of COVID-19 within the state. An additional 303 people have tested negative for COVID-19. Two cases are from Yellowstone County, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 50s; the other six cases are in Missoula County, Gallatin County, Butte-Silver Bow County and Broadwater County.
The state lab is now testing seven days a week, and Montana can test another 750 people with the capacity it has on hand, said Gov. Steve Bullock on Monday. The state expects another 1,000 tests to arrive from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.
Restad, who has been sick for more than a week, was told her test results would return in three to five days after her swab was taken at the Billings Clinic triage on Monday.
The delay in her testing may be because she hasn’t traveled recently to an area known to have an outbreak of COVID-19 or been in contact with someone who is ill, both typical benchmarks for tests to be administered.
However, both hospitals are accepting all tests ordered by doctors, according to a spokesperson. Additionally, tests will be administered only to patients with doctor referrals. Monday, her doctor decided her symptoms were severe enough to warrant a test, as other causes for her symptoms seemed to be ruled out.
Despite that, doctors will still be testing for a host of other illnesses and then waiting for those results before testing for COVID-19.
“They rechecked for the flu test, and if that comes back negative they’ll check for a whole host of respiratory illnesses and after that they’d send in for a coronavirus test,” Restad said. “… It was clear you could get all the way through the exam and not be tested and told to go home.”
Restad was also diagnosed with pneumonia on Monday during her time at the triage center. She's grateful she’ll eventually know whether she tests positive for COVID-19.
“I’ve been sick for nine days, and I’ve been waiting for answers this whole time,” Restad said. “To finally have a test done and know an answer is coming is better than not knowing anything.”
After the exam, she was given information on treating respiratory illnesses and told to quarantine until her test results are in. She said she’d already been staying home with her husband and 10-month-old daughter since she first fell ill last Sunday.
Her process within the triage center was fairly smooth and efficient, she said.
Both hospitals are following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread from patients to staff members, and that includes social distancing and use of personal protection equipment. At St. Vincent patients stay in their car. At Billings Clinic patients are registered remotely on an iPad and stay in a waiting room until called in by a doctor, Restad said. Visitors are not allowed in the waiting room.
“As soon as you step off the elevator there are two medical professionals wearing essentially hazmat suits,” Restad said. “They give you a mask and you check in.”
Her wait was only about 30 minutes to see a doctor.
During a press conference Tuesday, Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner said patients who believe that they have symptoms of the new coronavirus should call 406-255-8400 for specific instructions before going to the hospital to help navigate patients.
The Billings Clinic viral triage unit staff are screening individuals, including taking temperatures and asking them questions about travel or possible exposure to sick individuals.
Each of the individual hospital buildings' main entrances are also providing screenings.
The viral triage unit has seen 92 people total, and had seen 74 people as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. No one had tested positive for COVID-19 at the center, Ellner said at the time.
"They are put through a triage based on their symptoms," Ellner said. "All of the employees in that containment center, or through that access point, are then able to treat the patient accordingly based on their symptoms with personal protective equipment."
In preparation for a surge of cases, Billings Clinic has 10 providers specializing in pulmonary and respiratory care. About 50 ventilators are available, as well as 78 intensive care unit beds for patients.
Ellner also added that the hospital will postpone and cancel elective inpatient and outpatient surgeries, and set up child care for employees with the Billings Public Library. A separate area in the library will be used to care for infants, he said.
Patients can stay in their cars for testing through St. Vincent Healthcare's newly implemented drive-thru testing unit on campus. It is used only by patients who received a doctor's order to get tested for the new coronavirus, according to Michael Bush, chief medical officer for St. Vincent Healthcare.
Both hospitals are restricting visitors at the screening access points as well, including those with flu-like symptoms like a fever, cough and shortness of breath, and children under the age of 18.
Visitors are being screened through three access points at St. Vincent Healthcare, including the emergency department, the entrance on North 30th Street, and the West Sky Bridge entrance.
Those who believe they need treatment, will be assessed at these access points and directed to the right departments. The public should also call 406-237-8775 for instructions before going for treatment at St. Vincent Healthcare, Bush said.
"Our health care capacity in Yellowstone County, while it is one of the really strong health care centers in the United States, it is still limited," Bush said. "If we get overwhelmed, we're not going to be able to take care of all of our patients."
Bush said that St. Vincent Healthcare also has a plan for a possible surge in cases, including ICU beds, more ventilators and shifting employees to departments where more help is needed.
A severe blood shortage in Billings is also tied to COVID-19 and a lack of people donating. The public can go to www.vitalant.org to sign up for donations.
"This is a strain on everybody," Bush said. "As we look forward, I think we just have to give ourselves just a little bit of pause, a chance to step back, take a couple of deep breaths and understand that we all are doing the best we can to get through it.”
While Restad recovers and waits for test results, she wanted to help demystify the testing process for people and help end a stigma against having the new coronavirus.
“There is an aura of shame around the possibility of having it,” Restad said. “I wanted to remove some of that stigma.”
For most people the new coronavirus will result in only mild symptoms like a cough or fever, and they will recover from being sick.
But for high-risk adults, like people older than 60 and those with existing health problems or compromised immune systems, it can cause a more severe illness, including pneumonia.
People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while people with a more severe illness could take up three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.
“There’s huge amounts of anxiety," Restad said. “The more we can share about what’s happening and our experiences, the better.”