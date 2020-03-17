Billings Clinic, St. Vincent operating triage testing centers

The actual COVID-19 tests will not be done at either hospitals. The county does not have the capacity to test for the new virus.

Samples from patients will be sent either to the state public health lab or private labs for testing for patients tested at Billings Clinic.

As of Monday evening, Montana has seen at least 8 reported cases of COVID-19 within the state. An additional 303 people have tested negative for COVID-19. Two cases are from Yellowstone County, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 50s; the other six cases are in Missoula County, Gallatin County, Butte-Silver Bow County and Broadwater County.

The state lab is now testing seven days a week, and Montana can test another 750 people with the capacity it has on hand, said Gov. Steve Bullock on Monday. The state expects another 1,000 tests to arrive from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

Restad, who has been sick for more than a week, was told her test results would return in three to five days after her swab was taken at the Billings Clinic triage on Monday.

The delay in her testing may be because she hasn’t traveled recently to an area known to have an outbreak of COVID-19 or been in contact with someone who is ill, both typical benchmarks for tests to be administered.