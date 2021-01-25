Billings Clinic to add third party to field COVID-19 vaccine appointment calls

Since Yellowstone County moved into Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan, a local hospital has been bombarded with calls for vaccine appointments.

At Billings Clinic, call center employees received around 27,000 calls from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The hospital has added 35 employees and volunteers from the U.S. Coast Guard to its call center since last week, but Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner said that isn't enough.

The plan is to add a third party company that can help field calls for vaccine appointments.

"We're just starting to figure out how we're going to be setting that up today," Ellner said. "We don't have a name yet of who that vendor might be, but certainly as soon as we get enough information it'll be going out to the public so that it'll be much easier for them to access their appointment for their first or second dose vaccination."